Just as it seemed that local nursing homes and senior care facilities had spent the better part of six months without an outbreak, Oakview Medical Care Facility notified the public via Facebook on Saturday that it has eight positive cases of COVID-19 among its residents and another two positive cases among staff members.
Oakview Medical Care Facility Administrator Jannice Lamm said the number of cases at the facility is a reflection of what is being seen in the community.
“Obviously, there have been the increases in cases in the county as well as the state,” Lamm said Sunday. “The numbers in the county are increasing every day. We had an additional 19 in the county that were reported on Friday, and that didn’t include the Oakview numbers.”
Lamm said she expects the number of cases is expected to indicate a rise when District Health Department No. 10 and the state release them Monday afternoon.
In Saturday’s Facebook post, the facility stated it was working with neighboring Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital on the care of the eight Oakview residents.
“The residents are not ill enough to meet criteria to be hospitalized but are being admitted to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital as observation patients for up to 48 hours to allow Oakview time to deep clean, sanitize and develop revised room arrangements for these residents, per established protocols,” Oakview stated on Facebook Saturday.
Lamm told the Daily News Sunday that Oakview has open communication with Spectrum Health, and when it is deemed safe, there will be a fluid transition back to Oakview.
Lamm told the Daily News previously that it has conducted more than 2,700 tests for COVID-19, dating back to March. The facility has adapted to the needs of trying to keep both residents and staff safe for both the medical care facility and the Sutter Living Center, the facility’s Alzheimer’s special care unit. Over the course of the more than six months in fighting to protect itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, Oakview has had sporadic positive tests of staff members, four in all.
“This is the first time we’ve had a positive resident,” Lamm said Sunday.
Oakview is keeping residents in their rooms, and it created a positive COVID-19 unit with dedicated staff members that enter and exit through a dedicated place, Lamm said. Residents are staying in their rooms, and if they do leave their respective rooms, they’re wearing masks.
Lamm said Oakview also increased personal protection equipment for all staff. Previously, staff were using masks and goggles, but now the facility added the use of gowns. Plus, the masks are N95 masks. And, in the areas where the COVID-19-positive residents were staying, Oakview contracted with ServPro to clean those areas. It was followed up with additional cleaning by staff also.
“We’re in close contact with the state and the local health department as well as going by (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations,” Lamm said. “We also have some associations that we’re in contact with all the time to help with protocols. One is LeadingAge Michigan (an advocacy association for providers of assistance to seniors). Also, there is a medical care facilities group. They have experts that they help and sort all of the requirements out and help us implement them.”
Lamm said in-person visits for residents would not start until Monday, Nov. 9. On Friday, Oakview stated on Facebook that visits can be scheduled and are limited to two visitors per visit at a time. Visitors will go through a screening at the front door and must show either a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours or submit to a rapid COVID-19 test to be administered by an Oakview employee.
Oakview stated visiting hours would be posted later to families via Facebook, the Oakview website, automated calls and direct calls as necessary.
Lamm cautioned, though, that all visitations could be cut off when Mason County’s risk level of spreading COVID-19 was given the letter “E,” down from “D” on the state’s MI Safe Start Map on the state’s website. At “D,” Oakview could have visitation 14 days after the final COVID-19-positive case was cleared. That, too, changed on Saturday, as the risk level did get dropped down to “E,” by the state on its website, https://mistartmap.info/county_risk_levels?fbclid=IwAR0FjPU6xUbPHqYKl15Qn3nD_4XCuMwkqHMD_cG8_xn9I70gZUIvqEb629I
Because some staff members have contracted the disease, it has forced others to work more. Lamm was appreciative of everyone’s efforts.
“People are putting in long hours,” she said. “They’re dedicated, and they’re stepping up and putting in long hours.”
She said the staff and residents continue to weather the pandemic.
“Overall, the staff is doing well. The residents, they’re doing well. Their spirits are doing good,” Lamm said. “We consider ourselves family. We have definitely spent a long time together, and away from our families.”
Lamm was just hopeful that a positive case every so often would continue, but she again recognized that wasn’t happening around the community, either.
“I would say that it is the obvious increase in the community and the state (of positive cases). They’ve been saying this would be a second wave,” she said. “It’s finally hitting us. This is the first wave that we’ve seen. We knew it was coming. We had our fingers crossed that we could prevent it.”