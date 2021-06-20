Marleen Rae Alden, age 68, of Ludington passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born February 17, 1953 in Lansing to George and Reva (Westcott) Alden.
Marleen was a homemaker but she spent some time working at Papa’s Pizza and as a CNA at Baywood.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge and active member of Apostolic Christian Tabernacle. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, and cooking. Marleen also loved playing cards, crafting, shopping, and vacationing. The most important thing to Marleen was her family. She loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, great granddaughter.
Marleen is survived by her daughters, Betsy Bowman and Jennifer Bowman of Ludington, her grandchildren, Sean (Marisella) Bowman and Gracie Frey, and her great granddaughter, Nevaeh Bowman.
Besides her parents, Marleen was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Diane, and Jimmy.
A funeral will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Tabernacle. Family will greet friends starting at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Marleen’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington,