Sandra “Sandy” Kaye Rogers, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the age of 75.
Sandy was born on February 28, 1946 in Ludington, Michigan. She and her twin sister, Dorothy (Dot), were the youngest of six children born to James and Alice (Sample) Hansen. Sandy had an unrelenting love and defense for her family that was unparalleled. Family was everything to her. She was kind, giving, loving and always found the good in others. She had a heart that was forgiving and a soul that never lost faith in those she loved. One of her ways of showing love to those around her was to cook and bake. Sandy was an excellent chef and she especially loved to share her homemade meals and baked goods. Her delicious cakes were a frequent request for special occasions and family gatherings. Sandy also found joy in sitting, with a cup of coffee close at hand, while sharing a good conversation with anyone that had a few minutes to spare. She loved to play cribbage and had quite the knack for gambling. She enjoyed a trip to the casino, but most of all playing “her numbers” each day in the lottery and scratching off her favorite instant tickets. As a lifelong resident of Ludington, Sandy was considered by countless people as “mom” or “grandma” and she claimed them all as her own. She was an incredibly selfless caretaker, always putting others before herself. If there was a need, no matter the time of day or night, she was there. She found a way to help those that needed her the most. Time after time, she gave, often until she had nothing left for herself. She was an incredibly remarkable lady that will be so dearly missed by her family and friends. Now we are surfing on a sea of memories until we meet again…
She is survived by her husband, Doug Rogers, her sons: Chuck (Cindy) Leonard Jr. and Jim (Tammy) Leonard, along with her two granddaughters: Tayln Leonard and Alycia Leonard that she and Doug raised after her daughter Mary’s passing. She is also survived by a large family including, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, many nieces and nephews, all the people that called her “mom” or “grandma”, one sister, Sherry Johnson, brothers: Jim (Kathy) Hansen, Doug (Sue) Hansen, and a brother-in-law, Andy Rose. Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Alice Leonard, brother, Denny Hansen, twin sister, Dot Rose, brother-in-law, Ken Johnson, sister-in-law, Judy Hansen, and grandson, Aaron Mott.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Sandy’s name may be directed to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington,