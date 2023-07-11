Cherry harvests are off to a good start in Mason and Oceana counties, according to Michigan State University Extension Tree Fruit Educator Emily Lavely this week.
The harvest is going well, especially in Oceana County, where it started July 5, according to Lavely. Some harvesting has begun in Mason County, but typically they are about 10 days behind — especially those growers harvesting closer to Lake Michigan.
“The fruit looks great,” Lavely said. “There has been very minimal damage due to pests or winds. The orchard blocks that I have seen in our area, the fruit is sizing well and has a beautiful color.”
Lavely said she is really pleased with the cherry crop this year.
“Growers have already started harvesting in the Hart and Mears area,” she said. “Closer to Lake Michigan growers will probably start shortly.”
Lavely said she’s heard from growers in the Benona and Claybanks areas that being closer to Lake Michigan pushes harvesting back due to the cooler temperatures.
Lavely said growers in Hart have been harvesting sweet cherries and have started into tart cherries as well.
The cherries are taken to local processors in Oceana County, and are used in things like juice and pie filling typically, according to Lavely.
The lack of snow cover and higher temperatures during the spring did not seem to affect the fruit this year.
“We certainly are drier than we would see in a typical year,” Lavely said. “Where we did see a little bit of damage was in the tart cherry total yields for specific blocks.”
Lavely said that damage is dependent on where the block is located and “if it got cold enough in some of the low pockets where cool air settles.”
“I think on average we are below normal … yield for what I heard from the Cherry Marketing Board, but we still have a very nice crop in our area,” Lavely said.
She said the cherry harvest typically lasts through the month of July in Oceana County.
“The harvest started on July 5 and they will continue until the cherries are harvested, it usually takes until the last week in July depending on their orchard block.”