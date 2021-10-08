A new AmeriCorps position was recently filled in by Olivia Mussell of Shelby, who will work to continue to confront Oceana County’s education challenges and overcome poverty barriers. The Community Foundation for Oceana County renewed its partnership with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan for a fifth time to host Mussell as an AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) member.
“We are thrilled to have Olivia join our team and continue to foster these important service opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Tammy Carey, foundation CEO.
AmeriCorps VISTA members serve communities through added human capacity in the community economic development work of small nonprofits.
Mussell will graduate from Miami University of Ohio in December with a degree in German and a minor in international business. She is looking forward to being back in her community and she’s excited for the learning opportunities ahead.
Over the next year, Mussell will work on building the backbone of a Complete Your Degree scholarship program and preparing for a foundation capital campaign. The Complete Your Degree program reimagines how scholarship assets are used to support the continuing education of young adults.
The goal of the Complete Your Degree program is to help local adults achieve degrees and credentials to increase household prosperity, while fostering a more vibrant economy and meeting the employment skill gap in Oceana County. The program will provide competitive needs-based scholarships, which will cover the full cost of tuition at one of the local community colleges, plus additional life needs supports for childcare, transportation, housing and other needs.
To learn more about AmeriCorps, contact the foundation at (231) 869-3377, or visit www.oceanafoundation.org.