Members and volunteers with the Oceana Cross Country Ski Association work all year to be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor during the winter months. The mission of the ski association is to enhance cross country ski opportunities throughout Oceana County.
In order to achieve those goals, work needs to be done on the trails in the fall. The OCCSA has scheduled Woodsy Wednesdays for members and volunteers wishing to help prep the Crystal Valley for the winter. Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. each Wednesday for the next four weeks at the Crystal Valley trailhead, located at 1801 E. River Road in Hart, for assignments.
OCCSA member Ellen Lightle said she gathered a core group of retired friends to volunteer on Wednesdays at Crystal Valley, and there were good numbers. She said she believes people wanted to get outside and enjoy the fall weather during that time.
Lightle said the group had six people come out to begin clearing the trails during its first work session of the fall on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
“We just worked on one of the loops at Crystal Valley,” she said.
The Crystal Valley Cross-Country Ski Trail contains five ski loops and is just under 10 miles.
The second cross-country ski trail that needs work is the Pentwater Pathways. The OCCSA gets a permit from the state to operate the ski trail, according to Lightle.
“This area has a little different set-up because it is a game and hunting designated area,” she said.
The Pentwater Pathways area offers about 6 miles of trails, ranging from easy to more difficult loops, according to Lightle.
Lightle said both trails have their own characteristics to make them charming.
“The outer loop at Crystal Valley — loops four and five — have very big hills for the avid skier,” she said. “Loop one is very easy and short and we use about half of that for the kids program. With Pentwater, we put in that short 1-mile loop, which is just perfect for the school kids.”
Lightle is hopeful that the OCCSA will be able to take Oceana County students out skiing this year. She said it all depends on where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.
The cross-country ski trails are open to the public during the winter months, according to Lightle.
The OCCSA is looking for anyone who would like to come out and volunteer on both the Woodsy Wednesday and on some upcoming Saturday.
Lightle said a lot of the work includes walking and bending over to pick up tree debris.
“We would never just send somebody off on their own blindly. We would have people assigned with others and provide a map,” she said. “People can volunteer for as long or as short of time as they want.”
Those wishing to volunteer either on Wednesdays or Saturdays should show up at the trail heads either at Crystal Valley or the Pentwater Pathways trailhead.
Woodsy Wednesdays at Crystal Valley are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.
Meet at the Crystal Valley trailhead promptly for assignments. Stay as long as you can. Work generally goes until noon.
Saturday sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Pentwater Pathways Railroad Ave. Trailhead, and Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at the Crystal Valley Trailhead.