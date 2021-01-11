The Oceana Cross Country Ski Association is holding two skiing events this winter — one on Saturday, Jan. 23, and one on Saturday, Feb. 13, according to OCCSA trustee Ellen Lightle.
“Our mission is to enhance cross country ski opportunities in Oceana County,” Lightle said.
She said because of the pandemic, the group will not be able to provide the opportunity for third-graders at Shelby, Hart and Walkerville third-graders, or Pentwater third- and fourth-graders, to participate in a cross county ski day as in years past.
Lightle said OCCSA volunteers usually have provided and opportunity to try the sport to between 275 and 300 students. The students use OCCSA ski equipment at one of two ski trails, either Pentwater Pathways or Crystal Valley.
“Even last year, because of the short window that we had, we were able to get all four Oceana County schools that we serve out skiing,” she said. “This year, we are not offering the program because who knows if schools are going to be in session or not.
She added that many of the organizations volunteers are of an age that makes them susceptible to COVID-19.
Lightle said that’s why the association is offering the two public events, and offering them in a more structured manner than they have in the past.
Both events will be by reservation only, according to Lightle. Anyone who is interested in skiing should register by noon on Friday, Jan. 22. For both events the public is invited to use OCCSA’s adult and children’s ski equipment by making advance reservations at occskia@gmail.com.
All participants are required to wear a mask when trying on equipment and returning it after skiing. All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them.
Lightle said it is important to get shoe sizes so volunteers can plan for equipment.
“We felt like we needed to make it a reservation-only process for two reasons. One (is) so we know we have the right-sized equipment for everyone who wants to participate, because we will only use the boots once in a given day. We feel it is not safe to use more than once. The boots we will take and dry out and not use again for a week,” she said. “And two, we want to make sure people are serious about these events in coming out and partaking in the event.”
Lightle said the volunteers who help with the OCCSA love the sport of cross country skiing and want to give others a chance to experience it.
“We encourage families to ski together and enjoy the outdoors and our beautiful area,” she said. “We have the equipment, and we are happy to lend it.”
The January event will take place at Crystal Valley from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Saturday, Feb. 13 event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pentwater Pathways and again people interested are asked to register for the event by noon on Friday, Feb. 12.
Both events are dependent on trail conditions at the time of the event, according to Lightle.
Lightle said community support has been great for the school program, and she is expecting a good turnout of both younger and older skiers to take part.