The 155-member strong Women Who Care (WWC) of Oceana County launched their eighth year on Sept. 3 and chose to have each member write $100 personal checks to Centenary United Methodist Church’s Community Dinner program, which has served about 70,000 plates of food during the past almost 10 years.
The Community Dinner program stands to receive $15,500 from the collective support of Oceana’s Women Who Care members.
Their $100 gifts made four times a year total $388,400 since the group held its first meeting in June of 2012.
At the Sept. 3 Women Who Care meeting, member Karen St. Denis explained to other members how the Community Dinner idea started in 2009 as a program to provide free, served, hot meals in the church’s social hall in Pentwater to low income Oceana County individuals and families.
Today, the dinners attract a broader audience.
About 150 people are served each week on average.
Those can include seniors who don’t prepare a meal for themselves and look forward to the company at mealtime, area shut-ins whose meals are delivered to them, and residents of Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters, whose meals are delivered to COVE’s shelter in Ludington.
There’s no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted.
Volunteers who help to serve the meals come from various area churches and organizations.
The Oceana women meet quarterly for an hour, learn about three worthy causes serving county residents and choose one that everyone agrees to support with $100 personal checks. Networking and socializing follow for those who have the time to stay.
Membership is open to any woman who wants to be involved.
The next meeting is Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at a location to be announced.
For more information, contact Amy LaBarge at 313-268-2086, or check on-line at facebook.com/womenwhocareofoceanacounty.