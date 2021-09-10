Ludington’s Octoberfest is making its return in a newly revamped venue, and while some details have yet to be ironed out, the festival is definitely on for Saturday, Sept. 25.
Octoberfest — spelled with a “C” like the autumn brew by Bell’s — was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board, said it’s exciting to bring the celebration back.
“This will be our first big event,” said Tooman. “We had our Final Fridays, but this will be our first big, back-to-the-grind event, and I’m looking forward to it.”
The festival is sponsored by Bell’s and Ludington Bay Brewing Co. and organized by the Downtown Ludington Board, a nonprofit that raises funds for the city. It will feature craft beer from its sponsoring breweries, as well as wine, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, games, food vendors, lawn games and more.
It will be held in its traditional spot on James Street, but this will be the first year the festival takes place in Legacy Plaza, which opened in July.
This year’s event will feature more room, allowing for better social distancing.
“We added space this year, so the parking lot to the east will be included in the event boundary,” Tooman said. “It gives people more room to spread out. We thought, just to be safe, we’d expand that.”
The kick-off for Octoberfest is on Friday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m., when the pub crawl will be held at five stops within the recently formed Ludington Outdoor Social District (LOSD).
“That’s going to be a little different,” Tooman said of the pub crawl. “We’re going to do it in the LOSD district. There will be games to play at each — we call them the pub crawl games. They’re little minute-to-win-it style games that are entertaining to watch. We’ll be doing those outside, and then (attendees) can grab a drink from participating LOSD bars.”
There’s a $10 entry fee, which includes a souvenir. The pub crawl starts on Melendy Street near Ludington Bay Brewing Co., with games and prizes at each location.
The pub crawl corresponds with September’s Final Friday Experience, so there will be live music, a farmers market, Baby Badger rides and more.
Octoberfest itself will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. the following day. It’s the first major annual city event to take place in Legacy Plaza, and Tooman said the space has been a major boon, both logistically and financially.
“The biggest thing is that we have had to spend thousands of dollars on renting a tent in the past … and usually we’re toting stuff from DPW and city hall, but this year we have everything there in one space,” Tooman said. “It’s easier — and warmer.”
Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.com, and will also be available on the day.
Early-bird ticket-holders will have access to the festival starting at 1 p.m., while those who buy same-day tickets will be able to enter at 2.
There are no formal COVID-19 requirements, but tickets are limited to 750.
The festival will feature craft beer from Bell’s and Ludington Bay, as well as wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages.
“We’ll also have live music,” Tooman said. “Marek Brothers Polka Band will start. Aberdeen will be the headliner.”
The Mareks have played in the area in various capacities for years. Aberdeen, hailing from Nashville, has played at Ludington’s Octoberfest in the past.
Entry is $10 and includes one drink token; steins are $10; additional drink tokens are $5 and designated driver tickets are available for $5 for adults not drinking and attendees age 16-20. Kids younger than 15 will be able to enter for free with a parent or guardian.
Tooman said she regularly receives questions about the timing of the event, which was held at the start of October years ago.
“Oktoberfest in Germany always takes place before Oct. 1,” she said. “Like a welcome to October.”
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Tooman said organizers are seeking volunteers to help with various tasks during the event.
To volunteer, email jen@downtownludington.org, visit www.downtownludington.org/octoberfest or find the Downtown Ludington Event Volunteers page on Facebook.
Tooman said people should keep an eye on the city’s website and social media channels for updates, changes or additions to the schedule or information about the forecast.
So far, things are looking good on that front, according to Tooman.
“The weather looks amazing,” she said. “It’ll be a fun way to kick off fall.”