AMBER TWP. — Law enforcement agencies are looking for a man in relation to an alleged felonious assault Sunday evening.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said officers are searching for Bret Cooper, 47, and he is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds. He was wearing an olive green shirt with a black cap. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Cole said he was last seen near First Street east of Bryce Road.
Cole said those who live in an area bordered by U.S. 10, Stiles Road, Conrad Road and the U.S. 31 freeway should remain in their homes because K-9 units are assisting in the search. Residents should also lock their homes and vehicles, Cole said.
Cooper allegedly assaulted a woman in the parking lot of Home Depot, and was believed to have a machete. As deputies were arriving, he allegedly fled on foot. Cole said the woman was not injured, and the pair were known to each other. Neither are residents of Mason County.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Ludington Police Department and sheriff’s offices from Ocean and Newaygo counties. Cole said that three K-9 units along with a tactical team and a drone were being used in trying to apprehend the man.