The annual Shop With A Cop program kicked off its first night of shopping with area children Monday at the Ludington Walmart.
The children are paired up with a law enforcement officer and given their budget of what money they have to spend. After that is accomplished the participants head out to shop in the store with the police officer they are paired up with. When they are finished shopping, Walmart employees wrap the gifts for the children and help them with the name tags. If enough money was left in their budget, the children the Daily News shopped with, were allowed to pick out an item for themselves.
Walmart furnished cookies for the children and the Shop With A Cop program provided a sandwich from Jimmy John’s for the young shoppers.
The Daily News joined Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal and a 9-year-old Ludington boy as they cruised the aisles looking for what he had in mind to buy.
“He was kind of on a mission,” the chief said. “He pretty much knew what he wanted to buy when we started out.”
The young boy eagerly picked out the gifts and carefully put the items in the shopping cart, making sure to place the breakable items separately so they were protected.
He said his favorite part was getting to pick out the gifts himself that he wanted to get for his family.
Kozal said he has participated in the program at every law enforcement job that he has had.
“It’s a great program,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed doing it. It helps let the kids see us in a positive light.”
Jackie Becker, wife of a Mason County Sheriff deputy who was also shopping Monday night, was helping wrap the presents.
“I’m not the world’s greatest wrapper, but I wanted to do something to help out,” she said, “and I’m enjoying it.”
The Shop With A Cop program continues tonight at Walmart. Wednesday and Thursday night will be Shop With A Hero at Meijer which gives firefighters, medical personnel, and the U.S. Coast Guard a chance to shop with more children.