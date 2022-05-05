Ludington’s charter commission is set to be made up of different people than was first reported following a certification of votes Wednesday by the Mason County Board of Canvassers.
The certified results include some votes from the First Ward that mistakenly weren’t included in totals given to the press Tuesday night in the unofficial results, said Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
The missing votes put Dennis Dunlap and Michael Shaw ahead of Thomas Rotta and Brian Koblinski for seats on the commission, which is set to review and revise the city’s founding document.
The First Ward’s vote tallies were spread across multiple pieces of paper, not all of which made it onto a spreadsheet of unofficial results Kelly made for the press, she said. The correct results “were there in the book” all along, “but were overlooked.”
“The spreadsheet that I gave (to the Daily News) was not computer-generated,” Kelly said. “That was a human spreadsheet … that had the error in it … because I didn’t see all of the results.”
The board of canvassers on Wednesday also conducted a hand count of votes, which was requested by Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin. The hand count revealed that Rotta and write-in candidate Karen Nielsen each had one invalid vote in the original tallies.
Those votes were counted at first because voters’ handwriting bled into the oval next to the line, which must be filled in for the vote to count. But those two voters didn’t truly fill in the ovals, Luskin said, so their votes cannot legally count.
Luskin said she requested the count following two phone calls from residents concerned about the accuracy of the write-in count. She thought the hand count request was prudent given the unusually high number of write-in candidates, she said.
“I asked a few of the people who have been here longer: ‘Have you ever had this volume of write-ins?’ And they said no,” she said. “Due to the complexity of name variations, too, I wanted to make sure that all votes were validly counted.”
The certified vote totals, with the top nine candidates winning commission seats, are:
- Mark Barnett, 740 votes;
- Nicholas Krieger, 695 votes;
- Mike Winczewski, 690 votes;
- Jack Stibitz, 596 votes;
- Karen Nielsen, 57 votes;
- Nancy Fife, 36 votes;
- Dennis Dunlap, 33 votes;
- Michael Shaw, 31 votes;
- Lyla McClelland, 29 votes;
- Brian Koblinski, 27 votes; and
- Thomas Rotta, 26 votes.
Even though a hand count has already occurred, if a candidate would like to file for a recount, Kelly said they have from Tuesday, May 10 until 45 calendar days from election day to make the request at the clerk’s office.