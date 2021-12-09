At least one threat against a school in Mason County was fielded by law enforcement and school officials since the shooting incident at Oxford, officials said Thursday morning in a press conference at the Ludington Municipal Building.
Officials were reluctant to release many details of any threat, nor did they say how many in total were received, since a school shooting on Nov. 30 left four dead and seven hurt at Oxford High School.
“Those are still being investigated, and I can’t say at this time,” Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said about any incidents in Mason County since Nov. 30. “Every threat is legitimate, but those that warrant criminal charges are still being determined.”
Kreinbrink said she received relevant information from law enforcement regarding phone calls made to schools, but those incidents are being investigated.
Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal said when one of the school districts enters a lockdown situation, the public is notified right away. Any recent incident did not require a lockdown.
“These investigations are individual investigations that didn’t lead to that point (of a lockdown),” he said. “That’s not something in law enforcement that we’re going to immediately talk about with the press or the community because of the due respect to that individual or that family for us to complete the investigation on.”
Kozal later alluded to more than one incident since Nov. 30 within Ludington, which a child and parent were discussing with law enforcement. He said Ludington Area Schools were not placed on lockdown because one threat was received after school hours.
“The incidents we have had in the last week, week and a half, we are still investigating. We want to make sure that information was towards our schools in Mason County,” he said. “We don’t want to jump the gun. Out of respect for that individual that’s involved and that parent before we would make that determination.”
Kreinbrink said she did not know the ages of those who allegedly made any threats against the local schools, whether they were children or adults.
Kozal called the local media to city hall to say that any threats against schools, where ever they occur, will be taken seriously. Kreinbrink followed with an opening statement that she would also be prosecuting any cases to the fullest extent possible.
“You will not receive any leniency in charging decisions should criminal charges be pursued,” she said.
Officials from each of the three public school districts as well as West Shore Community College, and representatives of each of the law enforcement agencies in Mason County, were at the press conference.
Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount said the school districts in the county have partnered since the shooting in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School. They’ve worked in a county-wide safety group, creating and updating plans.
Various media reports indicated that the alleged shooter in Oxford met with school officials and his parents hours before the shooting took place. Mount said he is waiting for more of the facts to come out of the Oxford incident to see how or if it would impact his district’s safety plan.
“We don’t have the full understanding of what the counseling session was like at Oxford. … You kind of got one side in there, but there’s some holes in there that I kind of question, and I don’t know yet,” he said. “What I do know is when we always tell our folks, when you feel that little tickle, that uneasiness, you take it up the chain. If it meant involving administrators, or if they feel a tickle and go up above that to law enforcement where we need to look at this further, we would certainly do that.”
The safety plans put in place by the districts are reviewed, Mount said, and those plans were put into place before the incident in Oxford.
“They’re a constantly living document that we will update. But it’s also not just a living document, but something we train from,” he said. “We make sure that our staff are well aware of how … to treat a threat, where it’s a bomb threat, a direct threat or a social media threat.
“It’s not a single person — a superintendent, a principal, a counselor, a teacher — making an individual decision. It’s a team decision. Sometimes you have to kick it up the chain, because the threat is there.”
Ludington High School Principal Dan Mesyar said staff and students are trained on safety measures, and the schools go through exercises similar to fire or tornado drills.
“This week, we had a normal drill plan, and we did ramp it up to what we consider a lockdown red,” he said. “(That’s) where we boot the doors, barricade the doors, a full onset. We did that this week, and we then debrief the students. We have assemblies planned for next week with the students (to discuss it with them).”
Although at least one threat was received by law enforcement, Kreinbrink said officials decided not to divulge those threats to the public because of the ongoing investigations.
“To offer information prematurely as to the status of those investigations and the status of criminal charges really does nothing to benefit the community,” she said. “It could create a sensation of undue fear which we don’t want to do. Protecting the sanctity of those investigations is the most important thing and being also to provide the public with information that is backed evidence and substantiated is the primary goal.”
Kozal said that since the start of the school year, the Ludington Police Department responded to “a couple of instances at our high school where we have gone into lockdown” because of information that was received.
He said each instance was communicated to the public.
“We have never kept that close to our chest,” he said.
Officials encouraged people let them know about any threats that may be circulating.
“We’re here to reduce the anxiety of our citizens, our students and our community. That’s what we need to be working on every day,” Kozal said. “It’s about communication. We don’t want to raise anxiety, so we want to get that information out there. Since school started, since the incident, we are working tirelessly to work with our schools and our kids to make sure that they have those avenues to report information, not only to us but to their peers and their administrators.”