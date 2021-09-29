City officials discussed the twice-daily siren that was recently moved to Copeyon Park, but they took no action on it and did not suggest a next step at a parks committee meeting Tuesday.
The siren sounded at noon and 10 p.m. from at least 1970 until April 2019 from the former location of the Ludington Fire Department. It did not go off again until it was installed at the park this year. Since then, some nearby residents have complained about the noise.
Committee members largely reiterated views they’ve already expressed: most people think fondly of the siren, and those who don’t had their chance to speak up and should get used to it.
City Councilor Cheri Stibitz asked for the gathered officials’ opinions on the siren’s 10 p.m. sounding. Mayor Steve Miller said he recently emailed all city councilors, asking them to visit the siren at 10 p.m. to "be cognizant" of what “people are most upset about” before discussing it.
But two members, city councilors Kathy Winczewski and Wally Cain, said they had not visited the siren at that time to hear it for themselves.
Winczewski said she wanted to visit the siren at 10 p.m. but hadn’t. Cain said he visited for the noon siren and didn’t realize there would be a difference in the 10 p.m. siren.
At 10 p.m., “it is silent down there,” Miller said. “There is a difference.”
Stibitz said she’d visited the 10 p.m. siren and noted a difference, but downplayed the siren’s severity by saying it’s only 15 seconds long.
“I find it very difficult that we are having such terrible experiences over 15 seconds of a lifetime of noise, or whatever,” Stibitz said.
The siren’s blares last for about 50 seconds. It reaches its peak volume after about five seconds, stays there for about four seconds and spends about 40 seconds winding down to silence.
Stibitz did not mention the siren’s volume, which Pere Pointe Village resident Mark Hill measured at 92.8 decibels, about the volume of a lawnmower or subway train, at his condo 500 feet away.
Winczewski asked Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney if it would help to install “baffle toward the side of the condo” to deflect the noise. He said it likely would, but City Manager Mitch Foster said that would also deflect the siren from the entire north side of Ludington.
Cain suggested shifting the 10 p.m. siren to 6 p.m. Stibitz said that “defeats the purpose of why we put the siren back.” The 10 p.m. siren is associated with the city’s curfew for minors younger than 14.
Get used to it
Earlier this month, some residents of Pere Point described it as "invasive," "disturbing" and "very annoying." Some worried for their sense of hearing.
By the end of the committee's discussion Tuesday, members had not seemed to sway from their initial views.
Foster said he lived near the siren during its last three months at its former location, but he “got used to it.”
“Yeah, it’s loud,” he said, adding later, “It’s just part of your routine, and you’ve just got to adapt.”
Winczewski cited the siren’s nostalgia value to longtime Ludington residents.
“I don’t live right next to it, but you kind of get used to it, and it’s a comforting thing for those that grew up with it,” Winczewski said.
“I’m with Kathy,” Stibitz said. “I feel bad saying that we just need to get used to it, but I really do feel that way.”
While the mayor has no voting power and distanced himself from city council’s business in an interview, Miller said he doesn’t think it’s that easy.
“People getting used to it is easy to say but impossible to do, in my opinion,” Miller said. He said people who didn’t grow up with the siren can’t be expected to have the same appreciation for it as those who did.
“Council will do what they want to do. … I have no opinion on this. I just ask you to listen for yourself (at 10 p.m.) before you make any comments or discussions about it.”