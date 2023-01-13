Should Scottville consider finding selling City Hall?
The subject came up during the first city commission meeting of the year, during which officials were asked to discuss their main priorities and visions for the city in the future.
Commissioner Rob Alway advocated selling the 100-plus-year old City Hall building and finding a new place for city officials to convene.
“This building, as much as I love history, is inefficient,” Alway said. “It costs the city way more money than it should to maintain. We have roof issues, we have electrical issues, we have facade issues. … It’s time. We’ve been in this building for over 100 years.”
Alway said the building, at 105 N. Main St., would be better off in the hands of a private developer, perhaps as a brownfield redevelopment project.
There was no further discussion on the matter, but City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the idea is not without merit, and it’s “floating around for quite a while.”
“It’s a beast of a building,” Newkirk said Friday, “and with only four, five of us in there, we use less than a sixth of that building space and the upstairs is barely used for storage.”
Newkirk said the building’s myriad structural, electrical and cosmetic issues would cost more to fix than the city has to spend.
“The roof leaks, the electrical is badly outdated, there’s a lot of exterior work that needs to be done. There aren’t as many opportunities for municipalities to repair their own facilities as there are for private businesses,” he said. “If someone has some ideas, it would be great to get that building on the tax roll and get the city into something more modest that’s going to meet our needs.”
It’s all just an idea at this point, and Newkirk said he hasn’t put much thought into the logistics of it all. He said he’s not sure where the city would go if the current building was sold, but he doesn’t think a brand-new facility is in the cards.
“I don’t see us building anything,” Newkirk said. “That would require bonds, and given building costs right now, I don’t see that as an option, but I don’t know. I don’t want to exclude anything.”
Newkirk said the idea presents “a discussion worth having.”
“If we can operate more efficiently and not pay the utility bills on that big of a building, why not get it on the tax roll?”
Scottville City Hall commemorated its 100th anniversary in conjunction with the Harvest Festival in 2016.