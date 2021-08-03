Ludington officials voiced support for a ban on alcohol and tobacco at Waterfront Park, except during special events, during a meeting of the cemetery, parks and recreation committee last Wednesday.
No action has been taken yet, but the ban could be part of a slew of updates to park rules still to be finalized by the committee.
Officials did not discuss a ban for Stearns Park except to rule it out, as people would be “in an extreme uproar,” councilor Cheri Stibitz said.
Police Chief Timothy Kozal suggested that the committee discuss a ban on alcohol in Waterfront Park. He told the committee that multiple families have complained about groups drinking at the park.
“It’s concerning for me,” Kozal said. “We’ve got to think of all the options we can.”
City Manager Mitch Foster said he contacted other city managers about how their cities regulate alcohol in parks. Of the 25 who responded, two allow consumption in all parks and three or four allow it in some parks, he said.
“Everybody else is a no, unless it’s a special event,” Foster said. “We allow it in all of our parks.”
Foster said disruptive drinkers aren’t the only problem that comes with allowing alcohol.
“If we’re saying it’s OK for a parent to bring alcohol to hang out with their kids, then there’s the concern: How are they getting there, and how are they getting home?” he said.
Stibitz and councilor Kathy Winczewski agreed that the park, with its playground and open space, is self-evidently a family environment that would benefit from an alcohol ban.
“That is a great park, and we’d like to keep it family-friendly,” Winczewski said.
The ban would likely only reach those who are “overtly brown-bagging open beer,” Stibitz said. Foster agreed that alcohol concealed in another container would likely go undetected. Still, Kozal said the ban “definitely would be enforceable.”
“We have an issue. We need to be proactive on it,” Kozal said. “This isn’t handing out tickets. This is going to be a lot of education.”
A group of men who regularly spend all day under the park’s pavilion, presumed by some officials to be homeless, drew the committee’s attention recently. Winczewski expressed concern at the meeting that the park was becoming “a spot.”
The group can sometimes be found drinking from bottles in paper bags, according to a previous meeting’s minutes. Officials complained to the Daily News of large messes attributed to the group.
Parks Crew Supervisor Kirk Caithamer said he didn’t think banning alcohol would “necessarily” deter that group.
Foster suggested that a rule prohibiting alcohol consumption at Oriole Field and other athletic areas be edited to include Waterfront Park, except during events with a permit issued by the city council.
“It may not be a super popular decision,” Foster said at the meeting. “Sometimes those aren’t always the easiest ones. But it’s an easy park to identify: ‘Hey, this is a family park.’”
The committee also looked favorably on making Waterfront Park tobacco-free.
Caithamer said that signs asking park visitors not to smoke or vape have “worked really well.” Still, Foster asked the committee, “Do you want to go farther?”
“Cigarette butts end up everywhere,” Foster said. “People do it around families. They do it around people that they don’t care about.”
Stibitz asked whether the park should just be made alcohol- and tobacco-free. Four committee members spoke up at the same time to say it should.
“People make a choice to go there to hopefully not be disturbed by alcohol … or have to smell cigarettes,” Kozal said.
While members seemed to support the tobacco ban, some were concerned that smokers would spill into other parks or a nearby parking lot.
The substance ban could be part of a slew of updates to the city’s park rules still to be finalized by the committee.
The committee is refreshing the city’s park rules because they’re interested in potentially renting out Legacy Plaza and the west end of Ludington Avenue for special events, Foster told the Daily News.
Rules that are in conflict with one another are to be addressed, and rules on the serving and consumption of alcohol will be revisited.
“We’ve got some issues with regards to some of our ordinances and how they read,” he said. “Instead of trying to pick out little by little, we decided to do just a full review of the ordinance.”