Officials from various organizations looked ahead to post-pandemic life during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
Sheriff Kim Cole, Western Michigan Fair Association President Ken Fewerda and Mason County Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney each delivered remarks for their respective organizations, and each noted in ways in which life could return to normal in 2021.
Cole said his deputies had to go through a variety of changes in their work schedules because of the pandemic, and the sheriff’s office needed to make a handful of changes to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Our reports were up in 2020 considerably while our calls for service were down,” he said. “If you look at our events through dispatch, in 2019 we had (more than) 20,000 events through dispatch, and in 2020, we had just over 12,000.”
He said events include things like traffic stops, subpoena services and property checks, among other things.
Fewer inmates were booked into the jail, and the work program for inmates ceased because of the pandemic. Fewer child safety seats were also given away, with 120 in 2019 down to 23 in 2020.
During the height of the shutdowns during the pandemic, Cole said suicides, drug overdoses, assaults, domestic violence and family trouble calls increased. Commissioner Lew Squires asked what was behind that increase, whether it was related to drug or alcohol consumption or mental illness. Cole replied it was a mix.
“In one night in the pandemic, in April or May and I don’t recall exactly when it was, your deputies talked three people into putting a gun down on suicide calls,” Cole said.
He said later that, unfortunately, one of the incidents resulted in a suicide. Two did not.
“There’s a mental health component, for sure. There’s an anxiety issue, for sure,” he said. “To this day, I don’t think people really know how it’s all going to shake out. It was a combination of anxiety, mental health, drugs and alcohol.”
Fewerda said the fair board worked to install new stalls and replace the fencing around the track. When it comes to the fair for 2021, he wasn’t exactly sure how it will look. But, the board is committed to what it believes is the core of the fair.
“We will be moving forward with what kind of did last year with having our youth to show off their projects,” Fewerda said. “That’s what we at the fair board (are) responsible for… Our mission is for the youth and letting them to show off their projects and talents.
“We’re going to build on that. Typically, in a fair, we don’t just have animals, we have kids that do jams and bring in paintings and projects. And we’ll be including all of those this year as a worst-case situation.”
The fair board is also looking at whatever restrictions there might be when it comes to any grandstand events or bringing in the rides for the midway.
“As of right now, all of our vendors and contractors are excited to move forward with whatever restrictions. But, it’s still too early to tell,” Fewerda said.
Fewerda also announced that the Michigan Quarter Horse Association’s Harbor Classic will nearly triple in length for 2021. The show typically is for seven days centered around the July 4 holiday. Fewerda said the show brings money into the community as those who participate patronize nearby businesses and restaurants.
“To go from seven to 20 days, it’s massive the impact,” he said.
Long-term, Fewerda said the fair board is starting to think about covering one of its horse arenas as well as potentially expanding the camping area for the fairgrounds.
Maloney informed the board that the Mason County Promise Zone has transitioned from its fundraising to receiving a tax capture. She said there was not an increase of taxes from constituents, but rather the $773,141 was a portion of funds that would ordinarily go to Lansing. Instead, it’s funding the promise scholarship.
The program has paid out more than $500,000 in scholarships, but it likely saved Mason County families more than $2 million compared to those students attending other state colleges and universities.
“It saves our families and students money and potential debt,” she said.
Maloney said the program has a success coach, and that coach will soon be meeting with students once in-person meetings can happen once again. The promise has assisted West Shore Community College with its enrollment, she said.
“Enrollment is down across country and state,” Maloney said. “But based on… West Shore, they stayed flat. The promise is able to stabilize some of (the enrollment figures) here. Keeping that enrollment flat is exciting.”
In the business portion of the meeting, all resolutions passed unanimously.