With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health officials are urging people to stick to public health guidelines while trick-or-treating on Saturday, or to avoid trick-or-treating entirely.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recommending that those who choose to trick-or-treat follow guidelines outlined by state and CDC health officials.
“Our main message is that we recommend against trick-or-treating, but that if people go trick-or-treating or hand out candy, we encourage them to follow the guidance (from the State of Michigan),” Bob Wheaton, MDHHS public information officer, told the Daily News.
Trick-or-treating is still set to take place in both Ludington and Scottville, form 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. However, Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal urged additional caution.
“We’re still relying on what the health department recommends. But if you do decide to go out, be safe. Go to places that you know,” Kozal said.
The community as a whole needs to be mindful of the possibility of contracting COVID-19, according to Kozal.
“We all have to be cautious and be realistic that it could happen,” he said.
Kozal said many people are planning not to participate in trick-or-treating at all, while others are planning small-scale activities.
“I’ve heard a lot of people are not going to be giving out treats. That will limit some of it,” Kozal said. “Many people are planning on small things with people they know — maybe a group of five families — and that’s good to hear. People are making a conscious effort.”
“One-way” trick-or-treating — which involves placing individually wrapped treats at the end of a driveway or yard for kids to grab and go, rather than being passed from person to person — is being recommended by officials in Ludington and Scottville.
Other recommendations include staying home if you are sick; maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet; wearing a cloth mask that covers both the mouth and nose; and washing hands often using hand sanitizer containing at least 60-percent alcohol.
The CDC cautioned people against high-risk activities such as traditional trick-or-treating; having trunk-or-treat, where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots; attending crowded costume parties or indoor haunted houses; going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household; using alcohol or drugs; and traveling to events in other communities.
Costume masks are not effective substitutes for cloth face masks, the CDC and Kozal previously stated.
There are also general safety concerns to be considered, according to Kozal, who urged people driving on Saturday to watch out for children in unseen places, such as leaf piles.
In a statement about the rise in COVID-19 cases, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the State of Michigan wrote, “The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the State of Michigan wrote in a statement on Oct. 24. “It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously.”
The MDHHS guidelines can be found at which can be found at www.michigan.gov, and at http://bitly.ws/apZF.
For a full list of the CDC’s recommendations, visit www.cdc.gov, and at http://bitly.ws/aq4b.