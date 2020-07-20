The Ludington Offshore Classic was cut short due to weather conditions on Lake Michigan, but competitors still had fun during the final days of the tournament, which wrapped up with an award ceremony Sunday morning at Waterfront Park.
Fishing was canceled entirely on Sunday and amended on Saturday, with boats competing in the Pro/Am being called back to the harbor at 10:30 a.m. due to choppy conditions.
Because weigh-in for boats competing in the pro and amateur divisions took place early, anglers only had roughly 4 hours in the water during which to make their catches for a chance to win cash prizes and trophies.
In the end, the first-place trophy in the professional division, along with $10,000, went to Sportsmen II with 154.55 points.
Brent Daggett spoke on behalf of Sportsmen II, saying the tournament committee made the right decision to cut things short over the weekend.
“It was tough out there,” Daggett told the Daily news. “We just went out and caught as many as we could in the time we had. Luckily it was enough.”
He said he and his crew mates had a good time despite the limitations of the tournament.
“When you win, it’s always a good time,” he said, laughing. “It wasn’t real nice out, but we did what we had to do to (win).”
Overall runners-up in the pro division were Fishin’ Affair in third place and Finscout in second place.
In the amateur division, first place went to the Holland-based Offline, with 149.2 points. The fishermen on that boat, too, enjoyed the competition, according to Brad Stephenson, who accepted the check for Offline Sunday morning.
“We had a very good day. We started out (Saturday) catching kings early, which is very unusual for this week. We caught four kings almost immediately, and that set up our day just perfectly,” Stephenson said. “We knew — or we suspected — it was going to be a short tournament, so we thought getting our lines in the water for as long as possible would be better than running to an area where there might be more fish.
“That’s what we bet on, and it worked.”
Stephenson said conditions started out well on Saturday, but things got windy and choppy in very little time. He added that it was the right call to end competition early, and stressed that he and his teammates had fun with the time they had.
“We always (have fun). We have a great team that loves to fish, but we love to compete more,” Stephenson said.
Overall amateur award winners included ’Boutime in third place and Knotty Girl II in second place.
In the big fish competition, first place in the pro division went to Z-1, which had a 30.7-pound catch. Rounding out the top 3 were Dreamweaver III in third place and Blue Fairways in second place.
The amateur big fish award went to Tongue Tied for a 25.5-pound catch. Runners-up were Reel Obsession in third place and Harvester in second place.
Most anglers agreed that it was in the best interest of participants to take the weather into account and bring things to a close early.
“It was pretty rough out on the big lake,” said Mark Sochocki of Grey Ghost, competing in the amateur division. “They called it early because of the conditions, and when they called it, we had just found a couple fish, so we were starting to find a few, but that’s OK. They made the right decision.”
Jeff Spurgess said his boat, Pullhard, was only about 1 mile out from the harbor, “but it was a long mile.”
“It was a rough ride, let’s put it that way,” he said.
Spurgess said he’s been competing in the Offshore Classic since around 2005, and said it’s always great to get out on the water.
Nick and Chris Niemiec of Reel Obsession said Ludington offers some of the best fishing available.
“It’s the best fishing in the world, you can’t beat it,” Nick said. “I fought with a 44-pounder for almost an hour. It was like a scene from ‘Jaws.’
“You just can’t beat Ludington fishing.”
That attitude seems to be shared by most of the area’s fishing community, according to Brandy Miller of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the tournament.
Miller said participation was strong despite circumstances like COVID-19. She said most people seemed grateful to have a tournament.
“We’ve had a lot of positive comments, and a lot of the fishermen, over and over, said they were so happy that we had the tournament, since so many (other events) were canceled,” Miller told the Daily News. “It was nice that we had a lot of local teams take home cash.”
Miller said this year’s total in cash awards was an all-time high at $82,100.
“All the payout is based on registration… so participation was really good,” she said.
In spite of the limitations, and the restrictions on public gatherings that resulted in the award ceremony being held via Facebook rather than to a live crowd at the Waterfront Park Pavilion, Miller said the week-long tournament was a success.