The 19th-annual Ludington Offshore Classic begins Tuesday, bringing nearly a week of fishing tournaments to Waterfront Park.
The main event, the Offshore Classic Pro/Am, will be on Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18. But the week will see several other competitions aimed at anglers of all kinds.
Each day’s event will begin with a shotgun start at 6 a.m. near the entrance to the harbor. Weigh-ins will be available later in the morning until one hour after fishing ends at 2 p.m.
The only exception is the youth tournament, which ends at 1 p.m.
Weigh-ins will be done in a drive-through system implemented last year during the pandemic. Participants last year gave “very positive comments” on the efficiency of the drive-through weigh-in.
“We will be evaluating whether or not that is a permanent change for the future,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, which runs the event.
Prizes will be determined at meetings with boat captains the night before each event and are based on how many tickets are bought.
Boats competing in the events must be at least 18 feet long. They must also be equipped with a marine radio for emergency information and other communications.
Like last year, observers won’t be required on boats. The change was made last year due to the pandemic.
“We did not feel comfortable changing the plans so close to the event, as many of these captains and teams make plans and arrangements well in advance for their observer to be available and travel here,” Miller said.
Meetings with each boat’s captain will be held the night before each event to review and finalize the rules.
Registration for the tournament is on the tournament’s website, www.offshoreclassic.com. Registration sales end the day prior to each event.
Offshore Classic Pro/Am
The Offshore Classic pro and amateur tournament will be on July 17-18.
Registration for amateur boats cost $300 with a $19.89 fee. Pro boat registration cost $600 with a $38.15 fee.
Pro teams are defined as having a crew member who has been a licensed Great Lakes charter captain in the past two years.
If a crew member is the owner of a business manufacturing a Great Lakes-related fishing product, their team may also be a pro team.
Pro and amateur teams both may catch 20 fish, but amateur teams can only weigh the best 10, while pro teams may weigh 12. Pro teams can have nine of a single species, while amateur teams may have seven.
There are no requirements on crew size, and a boat is allowed to have different fishermen between days.
Big Boys tournament
The Big Boys tournament runs Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13-14. Registration for the Big Boys tournament cost $1,000 with a $62.50 fee.
Since the Big Boys ticket costs more, prizes are bigger as well. Last year’s first-place prize was $21,000, Miller said.
Teams are limited to catching 20 fish, with a maximum of nine per species. The total weight of each team’s best 12 fish will determine the winner.
Ruboy Shoot-out
The Ruboy Thursday Shoot-out — a looser, more recreational tournament — will be held July 15.
The total weight of each boat’s five best fish will determine the winner. Prizes are based on the number of contestants, but the first-place winnings are expected to be $3,000.
Registration for the shoot-out cost $100 with a $7.72 fee.
Ladies Pro/Am and youth tournament
On Friday, tournaments for women and youths under 16 years old will be held.
For the ladies pro/am tournament, at least two crew per boat must be women. Winners will be determined by the weight of the five best fish, with no more than three fish per species.
Last year’s first-place prize in the ladies tournament was $1,000, Miller said.
Ladies tournament registration costs $100 with a $7.72 fee for both pro and amateur boats.
In the youth tournament, winners will be determined by the weight of the largest fish. Each youth may enter one fish.
The winning youth will receive a trophy and a cash prize to be determined by the number of contestants.
Registration for the youth tournament costs $25 per participant.