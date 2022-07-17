The Ludington Offshore Classic concluded Sunday, wrapping up a full week of competitive fishing on Lake Michigan.
The event closed out with the two-day Pro/Am tournament, during which a total of 118 boats hit the water, vying to nab the biggest haul and biggest catch in the amateur and professional divisions, with nine boats focusing on big fish only.
At the end of the day, Pure Injection won the pro division with a total weekend box weight of 230.35 pounds, beating out the first-day frontrunner Team Sportsmen and walk away with $18,000, a trophy and plaques.
Team Offline took home top honors in the amateur division with a total of 168.75 pounds, closing the gap from fourth place after the first day to take the lead and land the trophy and $8,000 reward for the amateur division.
Capt. Carl Chapel of Pure Injection, out of Grand Haven, said his team “pulled together” to “capture the fish needed to win.”
“It was a good event,” Chapel said.
He added that his father was unable to participate due to health reasons. “This win goes out to him, and the rest of our family who couldn’t be here. It’s a good feeling.”
Chapel said the Offshore Classic only draws the “best of the best,” and that it’s a “great honor to be able to win.”
Pure Injection also placed first in the pro division in 2017.
Capt. Brad Stephenson of Offline, based out of Holland, said the fishing conditions were “perfect,” and he chalked his boat’s win up to staying within close range of the Ludington lakeshore.
“We fished here for three days, and we never went more than eight miles out,” Stephenson said.
The team also won the amateur division in 2020 before taking a year off, and he said he was glad to be back.
“We had a great time as we always do,” Stephenson said.
Things also went well for Kurt Lamer and Jim and Tina Fortner of Some Girls Do, who nabbed the trophy for biggest catch in the Capt. Chuck’s II Big Fish Only competition with a 29.15-pounder.
Jim Fortner said conditions were “much better” on Sunday than they were on Saturday, which got things off to a slow start for many competitors.
Day one brought a long line of anglers to Waterfront Park for weigh-in, but several said the fish just weren’t biting much, though there were still some hefty catches.
“The fishing’s not great, but there’s lots of little fish with a few big kickers out there,” said Dan VanDyke of Trippin’ Dipsys, which finished the tournament in 10th place with a 107.3-pound haul.
“The fish are scattered, so they’re tough to find,” VanDyke said. “You either hit ‘em or you don’t. They’re not stacked up the way they usually are … and they seem to be just all over the place, so it was a little bit tough today.”
Joe Morton and Ben Taylor of Holland were competing in the tournament for the first time in their boat, Reel Blessed. They also said the bites were elusive on Saturday.
“It’s a nice day out there (but) fishing’s a little slow,” Morton said. “You really gotta try to find them.”
Jim Wines of Boutime was satisfied with his haul. He said he’s been participating in the Offshore Classic for about five years. He said Saturday’s fishing was “good enough for us.”
Jeff Spurgess of Pull Hard said fishing started off pretty good, but petered out after a while.
“It was hit-or-miss,” Spurgess said.
Still, Pull Hard landed a 23.5-pound big catch and 16-pound brown trout on Saturday.
At the end of the day, Jackpot was leading in the pro division with a weight of 132.25 pounds, and Get Some was leading in the amateur division with a weight of 92.25 pounds.
On Sunday, several competitors still had trouble hooking as many fish as they would have liked.
Dave Maatman of Maatley Crew said bites were plentiful in the morning, then dwindled as the day went on.
“Day two was similar to day one,” Maatman said. “The fish were scattered, the bite was real good in the morning, then it turned off.”
The action tapered by around 8:30 a.m. and “it got tough,” he said.
“We found some lake trout and some steelhead, but we couldn’t find any of the kings or cohos.”
Still, they had 14 catches Sunday compared to 13 the day before; they were pleased to see an improvement.
“It was fun,” Maatman said. “Beats working.”
Floyd and Westin Butler of Double Time 2 said much the same thing. Though it was a “beautiful day,” with “beautiful fishing all week,” according to Floyd.
The boat did manage to find some king salmon — an 18.5-pounder on Sunday — but failed to nab as big a fish as they were hoping for.
Dan Cleypool and Capt. John Everdeen of Lonna K. were also targeting size over quantity in the Big Fish Only division.
Their biggest catch weighed in at 20.75 pounds, “which is not big enough, but it was still fun for us to be a part of it this year,” according to Cleypool.
“It was just good for us to be a part of this tournament,” he said.
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, which presents the Offshore Classic each year, said the tournament was a success overall.
“We were really excited to get to Sunday and not have any bad weather that canceled anything, everyone got to go out, we’ve seen some good fish come in, so it’s been a wonderful weekend,” she said.
Miller said participation was “up a little bit” from previous years for amateur boats, and about even for pro boats.
She said competitors had a great time during the tournament, even if the fish were sparse during the Pro/Am.
“We always get wonderful comments,” Miller said. “Everyone loves coming to Ludington, and fishing out of Ludington is always pretty exciting to people who don’t make it here outside of tournament week, and everyone was just excited to have everything back, with awards and everything.”
All told, the tournament yielded a total of $112,840 in prize money for top finishers in various categories.