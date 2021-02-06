Despite 16- to 18-degree readings on the thermometer and gusty winds, three-year-old Claire Pierman enjoyed the Hamlin beach playground at Ludington State Park Friday morning. Her father Brandon Pieman said the family came up from Kalamazoo to spend some time in Ludington. Overnight, about 3-4 inches of new snow fell with more forecast into the evening Friday night as polar cold descends upon the area for the next few days. Claire was undeterred and smiling while enjoying the playground.
Steve Begnoche photos