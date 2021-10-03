PENTWATER — Fall colors will be peaking during the 25th Annual Oktoberfest in Pentwater, coming up Friday and Saturday.
Last years event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the pandemic.
The event has many activities for all to enjoy. Saturday’s events include classic car show, a 5k, COVE Home Tours and entertainment behind the Village Cafe & Pub.
The newest addition will be the Oktoberfest Celebration on the Village Green.
Enjoy live music, yard games, food trucks and specialty drinks under the event tent on the Village Green.
No tickets are necessary for this event and everyone’s welcome, but you must be 21 or older to drink.
The Stout Stumble 5K Walk & Run is another new Oktoberfest.
It will be held at the Pentwater Municipal Marina on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Weave through the beautiful village of Pentwater. There will be beer at the finish line.
The Classic Car & Hot Rod Show will take place on Hancock Street, which will be closed for vehicles to be showcased.
This outdoor venue is the perfect setting for participants to show off their prized possessions.
Many awards will be distributed. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. in front of the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce at 324 S. Hancock St.
Oktoberfest schedule of activities for Saturday:
• 8-10 a.m., Car Show Registration
• 9-10 a.m., Stout Stumble 5K check-in
• 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Stout Stumble 5K Walk & Run
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Classic Car & Hot Rod Show
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pentwater Home Tour (COVE fundraiser)
• noon-3 p.m. Oktoberfest Celebration on the Village Green
• time TBD, live music and activities at the Village Cafe & Pub.
For more information, visit www.pentwater.org/oktoberfest.