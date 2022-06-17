Gus Macker weekend began in Ludington with its registration at Ludington High School on Friday. White tables surrounded the gym as families came to fill out their waivers, be measured and get their wristbands and t-shirts.
In one corner of the gym David Gregwer, 42, from Byron Center was herding a group of boys in basketball t-shirts and jerseys. The group was composed of his son, Bo, and his best friends who will all be playing together on their team, the Pancakez.
Gregwer has competed in almost every Macker tournament as he started competing in fifth grade. Now he will be sitting back with his old teammates to watch their sons play in the tournament together.
“It’s a good retirement,” he said. “Handing the reins over, it’s a good tradition.”
Gregwer was raised in Pentwater and graduated from Mason County Central High School. Basketball was a big part of his life, so this tournament is a big reunion weekend for him.
“Everyone laughs at me because when we walk around, every 10 yards we’re stopped by someone who knows me,” he said.
As for his son’s team, the name Pancakez is the name of the travel team they started back in Byron Center. It comes from the basketball slang, “making pancakes” for when the team scores, similar to “making buckets.”
While there are teams of all ages, the gym was mostly filled with young children excited to play basketball with their friends. Most played for their school teams back home, but had to travel to Ludington to compete in this tournament.
Ayla Spina, 11, from Lansing is competing with some of her teammates from a junior league she plays in. She has played with the girls since they were in the third grade.
Their team is named the Net Rippers, which is something they decided through a Snapchat group chat. They are not the only Net Rippers in the tournament though, in fact they aren’t the only Net Rippers in their age group. If they win their first game and the other team wins their first game, the two Net Rippers will actually play against each other in their second round.
There are more Net Rippers than that though. Gavin Sundbring, 21, and Ethan Vruggin, 24, are part of an adult team with the same name.
“Well it is the first name that comes up on Google,” Vruggin said with a chuckle. The two came from the Upper Peninsula for the tournament and have always done well. This will be Sundbring’s second year, while Vruggin has been competing since he was in seventh grade.
There are many teams from Ludington as well, including The Creamsicles, a group of Ludington High School graduates. Jack Glanville, 20, now goes to the University of Michigan, but has participated at seven or eight Macker tournaments before.
He said he’s never done very well, with his only wins being in the Toilet Bowl, but he has high hopes for this year as he’s playing with “one of the better teams.”
“(The boys) are really excited,” David Gregwer said. “I’m always surprised by the competition here.”