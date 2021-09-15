SCOTTVILLE — More than 300 fifth-graders from around the area spent Wednesday learning about the rich history of Mason County during Education Day at the Western Michigan Old Engine Club in Scottville.
Students learned about what life would have been like in previous eras through many hands-on experiences such as making apple cider, washing cloths using a washboard and tub, and sharpening an axe with a grindstone.
Fred Silvis, who was working the silo filler area on the Old Engine Club grounds, said students always seem eager to learn about the history of the area on Education Days, because so many come from a farming background.
Silvis said he enjoys watching the kids’ faces as they find out how things were done in Mason County 100 to 150 years ago. Silvis hopes that in the future, the students will remember what they learned.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to pass along the knowledge,” Silvis said.
Old Engine Club member Bill Baxter said he loves to come out and help on Education Days, and he does it because of the students.
Baxter pointed at an old wood planer from the 1890s, near where a group of students gathered to watch a demonstration.
“We are about teaching kids the history of where they live and teaching them about the equipment and process that we used hundreds of years ago,” Baxter said.
He said today those students will learn that, that wood planer could plane four sides of a piece of rough-cut lumber in 1800 and power it using a belt attached to a horse or a tractor.
Besides the Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show in August, Education Day is one of the biggest events that takes place on the grounds for the club.
It’s held annually in September, with the exception of 2020 because of COVID-19. It is a chance for the members to expose the students to the past, to get a better understanding of what life was like for their great-grandparents, grandparents, moms and dads.
Students also had the opportunity to see such activities as a sawmill in production, threshing and bailing straw, grinding grains and a working blacksmith shop.
All of Wednesday’s activities were made possible by the club’s members, volunteers and sponsors.