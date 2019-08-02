SCOTTVILLE — The Western Michigan Old Engine Club’s 46th annual Old Engine and Tractor Show got rolling Thursday at the club’s show grounds by Riverside Park.
The club’s approximately 180 current members enjoy restoring and showing off their classic engines and tractors. One man, who’s been a club member since the 1990s, is Tom Story of Scottville, and he said it’s stories that interest him most in the hobby of collecting antique tractors.
“I like to get as much history as I can get with them,” Story said.
To read the full story, check out the print or buy an E-edition of Friday's Ludington Daily News.