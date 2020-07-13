SCOTTVILLE — One by one, not-your-father’s lawn tractors lined up to take their turn at pulling the transfer sled behind them, attempting to go the length of the gravel track.
Saturday was the second garden tractor pull hosted by the Western Michigan Old Engine Club at its grounds at Riverside Park in Scottville. The morning session was a bit different with pullers trying to get their lawn tractors to pull a boat of dead weight. The afternoon was for the transfer sled.
Max Gable, who typically pulls with the transfer sled, said there are families and folks from as far as away as Coopersville that compete.
“During our shows, it’s pretty much the same people. It’s like a little family,” Gable said.
Fathers, sons and daughters all pulled, with the young and seemingly ageless. Some of the lawn tractors kept their traditional names like Craftsman and Cub Cadet. Others, were dubbed “Big Gun,” “Blue Thunder,” and “Mad Max.”
Gable said the club’s shows were continuing this summer and there less than three dozen people at Saturday’s event. It was well below the standards set in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
Those orders, though, have called off some of the shows that many of the pullers go. Gable said the cancellation of tractor shows from Buckley to Oakley to Marion occurred. The club wasn’t going to put on a show at either the Western Michigan Fair or the Oceana County Fair because neither fair was taking place this summer.
Gable said there are typically between 10 to 15 riders on somewhere between 15 and 17 different tractors. Saturday wasn’t much different. Some of the riders shared their tractors between family members. Others had multiple tractors to give either the dead weight boat, the transfer sled or both a shot.
“We get people from Marion, Evart (and) Coopersville,” Gable said. “There’s not too many of these pulls going.”
With the transfer sled — where the weight runs up a rail from the back of the sled toward the front applying weight to the skid in the front — the weight classes started out with modified lawn tractors then altered than to tractors by weight. The weight starts at 650 pounds and goes up 100 pounds to 1,150 pounds.
Each tractor has rods and bars where weight can be added. The weight usually comes in the form of what is seen in local gyms.
Additional weight can vary based on the person riding. Gable pointed out several instances where a child took an interest in pulling, and eventually, the parents were pulled in and started pulling, too.
The lawn tractor pull is scheduled to run again at the Western Michigan Old Engine Club on July 25.