SCOTTVILLE — Early morning rain did not dampen the annual Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show on Friday as a large number of people walked around the grounds with umbrellas, reminiscing about days gone by. Eventually the rain diminished, umbrellas were stowed away and the sounds of engines filled the air.
Several club members were running small engines, demonstrating how the machinery worked and what it was used for, while others demonstrated the buzz saw and threshing and bailing machines.
“This is out 47th show,” said Bruce Patterson, club member. “We are very blessed with the number of members who are helping and we are having a good show. There are approximately 150 tractors on the grounds.”
Patterson said the International, Farmall and McCormick-Deering tractors are all made by the International Harvester Company, which is the featured tractor-maker at this year's show.
Patterson said this is technically the 48th year for the Old Engine Club, but because of the pandemic there was not a official show in 2020.
“We started on the Fred Donohue Farm, located in Riverton Township, in about 1974,” he said.
Patterson said he was not one of the founding members, but he become one about three or four years later.
“I went to the first few shows and walked around and became very interested,” he said. “I got bit by the bug and have been a member ever since, some 44 years.”
Patterson said there are plenty of things to see at the grounds this year, including some of the regular events like the parade every day starting at noon. Attendees can see the threshing machine working following the parade.
“They're threshing wheat and they will bale that in an old stationary baler,” he said. "People can walk a few feet away and watch working saw mill. A few more feet away, cedar swingers are being made and the blacksmith will brand those shingles. There is just a lot to see and do.”
Wayne Lindeman, a member of the Old Engine Club, collects old tractors and has several in the show this weekend. Lindeman is camping at Riverside Park with family so they can come and go to the club grounds as they please. On Thursday Lindeman brought one of his young relatives, Emerson, who first came to the show when he was 1. Now 3 Emerson is fascinated by tractors and old engines.
“Any machinery, any car that makes noise, he just loves,” Lindeman said. “He is having a good time.”
Lindeman said he has three tractors in the show which, include an Allis Chalmers and Oliver tractors.
Gene Duncil, the club’s blacksmith, said there was a good crowd of people at the grounds Friday. Duncil had just finished with a blacksmith demonstration and was cleaning up the shop, specifically the forge, just before lunch.
Duncil, who has been with the club for 13 years, said blacksmiths did a lot more than just horeshoe-making.
“Blacksmiths did a little bit of everything,” he said. “Like a little bit of woodworking, sharped saws, blades and women used to bring their house knives to be sharpened.”
Duncil said a blacksmith's shop back in the day had a lot of amenities that people could not afford on a daily basis during those times.
He said not every town had a doctor, but every town had a blacksmith.
“So if you broke a bone in your arm back then, you would go to a blacksmith, and he would make you brace for your broken arm.”
There are items in this blacksmith shop that look a bit medical, he said.
Duncill is looking forward to Saturday's show, where children will be allowed to build bird houses and they of they want can have a pattern burned into the wood by the blacksmith. He said he will burn the year 2021 into the birdhouse.
“The birdhouses are big enough that I can burn a John Deere insignia on it or an M.M. (for Minneapolis Moline) on them,” he said. “Some kinds think it stands for the candy wrapper.”
There are also some special guest at this year show and they include members of the International Harvester Collectors Club of Michigan, which is holding its annual meeting on the Western Michigan Old Engine Club grounds.
“Our membership every year votes on a place to hold the annual meeting. People present a presentation to why we should come to their show. Two years ago we voted on Western Michigan Old Engine Club and three others and the WMOEC got the nod," said Randy Marklevitz, president of the International Harvester Collectors Club of Michigan, Chapter 11.
“This is a very good show and (I'm) really pleased with the show," Marklevitz said. “There is something here for every member of the family.”
The show is also being hosted in conjunction with the Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration.
The show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and then with limited displays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission to the Western Michigan Old Engine Club’s show is $6 for, or free for kids 12 and younger.