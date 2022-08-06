SCOTTVILLE — Corvettes, Camaros and Cadillacs of all colors lined Scottville’s Main Street. Riverside Park was full of rubber ducks and side-by-sides. Cars drove in a single file line down the dirt path to the West Michigan Old Engine show grounds as people wandered amongst green, orange, yellow and red machines.
Saturday was a busy day in Scottville as people from all over Michigan gathered for the West Michigan Old Engine Show and the 10 & 31 Celebration taking place the same weekend. Whether they came to see straw baled by an antique machine, garden tractors competing to pull the most weight, hot rods, UTVs or bright yellow rubber ducks floating down the river, the town was filled with excited, smiling people.
“They have a sign that says, ‘Old Man Playground,’” said Nikki VanPelt, a member of the old engine club. “Old timers just like to come down here and have fun.”
People brought hot rods and classic cars from all over the state to showcase on Main Street. The oldest model amongst the group was a 1931 Ford Model A. This was also the first year Scottville could call it an “International Car Show” as there was a Soviet-built van brought from Moscow.
Matthew Hankwitz is the owner of the Russian van, a 1987 UAZ 452 “Bukhanka.” Hankwitz went to Russia during the pandemic simply because he was bored.
“During the lockdown I decided I wanted to learn a language, so I started learning Russian,” he said. “This guy in Russia does Russian tours and one of them is you go to Russia and buy a van.”
Hankwitz spent two weeks in Moscow, but most of that time was spent fixing the van and at the “Russian DMV,” although he did get a couple days to see the city. Upon his return to the states, he said he went to start the van and press the gas pedal, but it fell off. After welding it back on, he tried to hit the brakes and the cable snapped. Overall, it’s been a project but a cool experience, he said.
The whole trip cost him less than $10,000 as the round-trip plane fare was $500 and many of the 4-star hotels he stayed in were $40 per night.
“It’s not a first world country,” he said. “Everything is half the price of what it is here.
“I was actually going to go to either Alaska or Russia, but the plane tickets were the same price. And then my layover was in Austria, which if I had flown straight to Austria the ticket would have been $700, so it’s weird how it works out.”
Many of the hot rods at the show were Corvettes and Camaros, but one man had a 1971 Mach 1 Ford Mustang that has been in his family for more than 40 years. Joe Malikowski said his father bought the car in 1977 or ’78 in Kalamazoo.
“I had seen it for sale on the school bus, this was before I could even drive,” Malikowski said. “And one day I walked up the driveway and saw the car there and figured the guy was just visiting my dad.”
His dad had bought the car and now it will be passed down through the family for generations. Malikowski will occasionally drive it, but not far as it has only driven 3,500 miles in its 51-year history.
The other main event of the day was the West Michigan Old Engine Show, which had many activities for children and multiple tractor pulls. The “Scottville Choo Choo” train gave rides around the show grounds as children rang the little bells on each cart. Other kids’ activities included building bird houses and racing valve covers.
The main purpose of the show, and the club in general, is to educate people about the past and how things used to be done. There were demonstrations of many of the engines, including a shingles saw, an oil well and oil field engine, a thresher, a stationary hay and straw baler and a grain cleaner. All the while members of the club explained the engines’ purposes.
“We show the history, show where things come from,” said member Tom Alway. “It’s how your grandparents and great-grandparents (ground) feed.”
Many parents at the show said it’s important for children to understand how things used to be and to think about the work that goes into providing food and other products.
“Kids nowadays don’t understand how it used be and how much easier it is now,” VanPelt said. “They don’t know how food comes on the table or the history.”
In addition to educating people on this history, many members enjoy the event simply to show off their “toys.” One way of showing off their machines is with the tractor pull, which allows people to compete with their old engines.
“We collect things, and we like to show them off,” Alway said. “It’s just what your passion is.”
“It’s just for fun,” VanPelt said. “To preserve the old ways and explain how the antique stuff works.”
New to the 10 & 31 Celebration this year was the Razor Rally run by West Shore Bank and Paddlesports. This was a poker run style event in which side by sides, Razors and other UTVs drove around Mason County, following a paper map to stop at each participating business. At each stop they would receive a stamp on their map and at the end they would return the map to Riverside Park. For each stamp they were given a raffle ticket.
The raffle had items such as a kayak, gift baskets and cards from local businesses and more. The first year received a decent turn out, according to Downtown Development Authority Board Member Nancy Sanford. About 20 people signed up.
“Everything takes time to pick up,” Sanford said.
On the other side of the park was the annual Rubber Duck Race run by DDA. People bought rubber ducks for $5 that were then dropped in the river by Zupin Crane, LLC and retrieved at the Scottville City Boat Launch by the fire department. There was a maximum of 1,000 rubber ducks to use and almost all sold out.
“It’s all volunteer work,” said DDA Chair Joe Knowles. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The race had cash prizes for the top 10 winners and for last place. For ducks bought by corporate businesses, the winner would receive a cash prize and $250 to donate to the charity of its choice.
The Razor Rally and the Rubber Duck Race raise money for the Scottville DDA. The DDA does projects throughout the year to “help improve downtown Scottville,” Sanford said.
Their main focus for fundraising this summer is for the community center that is still going through the planning process, Knowles said.
“Any funds we get are a part of helping with this opportunity,” he said.