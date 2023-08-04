SCOTTVILLE — Warm temperatures greeted day two of the 49th annual Western Michigan Old Engine Club’s Old Engine & Tractor Show. The grounds were already busy with people reminiscing about days gone by prior to the noon parade which featured everything from old tractors to doodlebugs.
Club member Wayne Lindeman of Stronach took part in the noon parade.
“People have put a lot of work, time and money into fixing up their tractor to just sit in a barn back home,” he said. “It’s good to show off the fruits of your labor.”
Lindeman also enjoys the annual show because of the unique opportunities to see different things.
“These shows are a learning opportunity.”
Club member Bob Bachman of Ludington brought his 1927 Dodge Brothers truck with him to the four-day show. On Friday he used a rag to wipe it down while talking with interested parties in his truck.
“This is an old engine club and we all have old engines of some sort,” he said. “When they originally started the club they were all hit-and-miss engines and over the years it has evolved into tractors and old cars and everything like that. This is our annual chance to get together and show off all of our stuff and drive it around.”
Duane Bickel, of Hart, said he came to the show on Friday to check out the vendors because as he said ‘You never know what you might find.’
“It is like a treasure hunt.”
Tom McCubbin and Robert Smith made the drive from Big Rapids on Friday because they like to see the different types of machinery that is offered at the old engine show.
“We try to get to the show every year,” said McCubbin.
“You have to have an appreciation for old equipment and we like old tractors,” Smith said. “It is fun to pick out one (tractor) that you used to have on the farm as a kid.”
On Friday the club had many exhibitions on display including: threshing/bailing hay, corn shelling, dowel making, blacksmithing, sawmill, and a horse pull.
WMOEC President Paul Storm has been happy with the weather during the first two days of the show.
“It has been beautiful outside, we have a large number of tractors on site, stationary engines there are already 15 to 20 doodlebugs here for pull already,” he said.
Storm did say the tractor pull on Thursday was rained out.
Kids Day activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. Saturday; antique tractor transfer sled pull at 3 p.m. Saturday; doodlebug pull at 6 p.m. Saturday; and dead-boat tractor pull at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Daily admission for adults is $7 each.