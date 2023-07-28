SCOTTVILLE — Western Michigan Old Engine Club members were tinkering on tractors Friday, working on signage and generally getting the club’s grounds into shape for the 49th annual Old Engine & Tractor Show, slated to kick off this week.
The four-day show begins on Thursday, Aug. 3 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6 at the WMOEC grounds located at Scottville’s Riverside Park.
On Friday, Club President Paul Storm took a moment from fixing up an old tractor to discuss what the annual Old Engine & Tractor Show means to many of the members.
He said the show is a way to remember how things were done generations ago, the way he and many of his counterparts remember from growing up on the farm.
“We do not want the old way to disappear,” he said. “If we do not get young kids down here and get them involved, all of the old ways will disappear. Nobody will know that all of this stuff existed.”
Any time the club can get kids down to the old engine grounds, whether it’s during the engine and tractor show or for one of the club’s education days, there is that chance to get them interested in the past.
Storm said in the coming days the grounds will be buzzing with activity getting ready for the show.
“Tuesday club members will get their tractors or machines setup, Wednesday we will bring everything out of the buildings and get it all setup for the show which will start on Thursday morning,” he said.
Storm said the featured tractors this year will be the Massey Ferguson and Massey Harris. The show will also feature garden tractors by Massey Ferguson and Massey Harris.
In past years the club has usually just featured one tractor that has been selected alphabetically, this year there are four featured items, according to Storm.
“The items include the tractors and garden tractors along with the McCormick-Deering Stationary Engines and Chevrolet trucks,” he said.
In addition to displays at the blacksmith shop and sawmill, people can see the corn sheller, threshing machine, hay baler and a 565-horsepower diesel generator in action during the four day event.
Storm said there will be a horse pull on Friday evening.
“It will be our fourth year having the horse pull,” he said.
Saturday is dedicated to kids, with a garden tractor pull for ages 8-15, a scavenger hunt, birdhouse building kits, and “valve cover racing” — “if they don’t know what it is, tell them to come on out, and they’ll find out,” Storm said.
There will also be daily events that include daily tractor and equipment parades at noon; a daily flea market and swap meet; dead-boat tractor pull at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; a horse pull at 6 p.m. Friday; kids activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; a garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. Saturday; an antiques tractor transfer sled pull at 3 p.m. Saturday; a doodlebug pull at 6 p.m. Saturday; and dead-boat tractor pull at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Daily admission for adults is $7. On Thursday, for anyone 65 or older, admission is $5 and kids 12 and younger can attend for free.