MANISTEE — The clock got turned back Friday at Manistee’s Wagoner Community Center — turned back to the days of pink poodle skirts and rolled over bobby socks, and back to the nights of teenage garage bands strumming and drumming to “one o’clock, two o’clock, three o’clock, rock,” at high school sock hops.
“It’s (been) fun… relaxing with good people,” said Barbara Syverson of Manistee. “The music has been right up our alley — 50s and 60s.”
With Ludington disc jockey Zack VanderWall of Sound Waves Next Generation spinning mid-20th century songs from his 21st century computerized jukebox, 90 or so seniors gathered for music, a noon-time meal and afternoon of “cuttin’ the rug.”
The center’s staff decorated walls and windows with full-size posters of 1950s teenagers “rockin’ and rollin’, rockin’ till the break of day”; cardboard 45 r.p.m. records hung from every overhead light; recycled, scratched and worn 33 r.p.m. vinyl records were used as placemats; Hershey Kisses were strewn across every table, as were small boxes of popcorn; a colorful poster of a jukebox hung in one corner; carnation centerpieces that resembled strawberry and vanilla sodas were given away as door prizes afterward; and everywhere you looked, the gym-sized community room was awash with a kaleidoscope of colors, though it was the pinks and purples — and pleasing hues in between — that brightened the center, and the gathered spirits, the most.
“Our staff did an excellent job of setting everything up,” said Sarah Howard, executive director of the Manistee County Council on Aging, and Dr. George Frederick and Beverly Jane Wagoner Community Center, aka, the senior center.
“(Something like) this is really what our people look forward to. I think music brings people together, music and food. We have the best of both. We just try to keep things lively and fun. This is why I want to be an advocate for our seniors, to be part of days like this. All this, for them.”
Billed as “Halloween With a Twist” — the emphasis being on “Twist,” as in Chubby Checker’s era-defining dance anthem, “The Twist” — over the course of the afternoon VanderWall played dozens of songs — many of which were requested — including: “Blueberry Hill” by Fats Domino; “At the Hop” by Danny and the Juniors; “Battle of New Orleans” by Johnny Horton; “Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley; “Run Around Sue” by Dion DiMucci; “I’m In the Mood” by Glenn Miller; “Love Me Tender” by Elvis, and dozens more.
Later in the day, when VanderWall turned back the clock to “The Stroll” by The Diamonds, the seniors instinctively formed two long lines that faced each other, through which they paired together to stroll through the center of those two lines.
“This is fun,” said VanderWall. “I sure hope everyone is having fun. Hopefully, I’ll have been bringing back some good memories, some happy ones. It’s certainly different from what we usually do — weddings, reunions, parties — and I get to play music we don’t typically play a lot.
“But everybody likes this kind of music — this group sure does.”
As Howard walked from table to table to talk with the sock hoppers, she smiled and clapped her hands to keep beat with the music VanderWall was playing.
“Good music, good food,” she said. “Everyone’s having a good time.”