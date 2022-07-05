MANISTEE — The Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St. in Manistee, will present a program on Tai Chi by Sally Mason at 10 a.m. today as part of the Museum’s “First Person Stories and Songs” series.
Mason has been teaching Tai Chi for about 15 years and does so in Manistee and Ft. Meyers, Florida, where she winters.
Along with Mason’s programs, folks are encouraged to view the new exhibit, “The Museums of The Manistee River Valley” in the Lower Exhibit Hall.
The exhibit highlights the small historical museums that dot this area and tell the stories of the people and places that make the river valley great.
Also on display are the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas, which were created by Earle Madsen.
The dioramas depict three scenes from a lumbering camp at the turn of the century.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, the Old Kirks open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month from July through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation. Look for the big red and white open banner in the front yard.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or check out the Old Kirke Museum’s Facebook page.