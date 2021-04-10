The archives of Mason County Historical Society contain more than 100,000 items donated by members of the Mason County community; now preserved, protected and presented by the society. These archives include an extensive collection of local newspapers dating back to the 1860s and numerous family histories among a broad range of other materials.
The December 19, 1901, edition of the Ludington Record Appeal contains many stories of local interest. Two of the headlines from that newspaper focus on the growth and development of the county that had existed for only a few decades at that time; growth and development that would shape the community for the next century.
One of those headlines was “State Savings Bank of Scottville Will Erect New Building: Present Quarters Outgrown.” The article stated the building would be built on the corner of Ludington Avenue (today State Street) and Main Street in Scottville and “will be 28x60, two stories in height of brick with every modern convenience and especially adapted for satisfactorily conducting the banking business.”
The second major headline was “Contract Let For New Catholic Church.” The parishioners of St. Simon Church announced plans to build a new church building that would be “an edifice which is to be an honor to Ludington artistically as well as spiritually.” That church, located on what is today the site of Ludington City Hall, would dominate the skyline of Ludington for many decades.
While those two buildings would contribute significantly to the development of Scottville and Ludington respectively, it was a third headline which would eventually be transmitted throughout the country; announcing an intriguing human interest story and putting a national focus on Mason County.
That third headline was “Venerable Centenarian Died At His Home Yesterday: Was Just 107 Years Old.” Louis Rock (1794?-1901), known locally as “Old Man Rock,” died after living a long and amazing life. That article (and a similar one in the Dec. 18, 1901, edition of the Ludington Chronicle) relates the remarkable story of the life of this colorful local character.
Louis Rock, of French ancestry and the son of a ship captain, was born onboard a whaling ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 15, 1794. He and his mother were taken off the ship and left in Newfoundland, Canada, while his father set off on a voyage to search for whales. His father never returned from that voyage leaving Louis and his mother destitute. After moving to the Quebec area, his mother also died a few years later; Louis was now an orphan in a new land.
As a youth he worked at many “hard-labor” jobs and became known for his strength and endurance. While still a teenager, he joined a fur trading company and travelled to the mostly unexplored western territories. He claimed to have been nearly killed in an attack by Native American warriors and to have been the first white man to have entered what is now Yosemite Park.
After these harrowing adventures he returned to Canada, married and fathered 13 children. Around 1850 he moved to Michigan and operated a boat hauling stone between Canada and the U.S. for many years. This self-built boat was 125 ft. long with a 25 ft. beam, held together with wooden pegs to eliminate the cost of iron nails. Louis operated the boat until he was unable to continue this strenuous work.
Louis moved to Ludington in the 1880s where some of his children had settled earlier. He went to work as a lumber stacker for various sawmills. Even in his advanced years, he was known for his remarkable strength. The Ludington Record Appeal article provides this description of his prowess:
“On one occasion he won a wager by carrying 200 pounds of flour on his back for five miles through 18 inches of snow without resting. … At logging events he was always counted as five men in matters of heavy lifting.”
Louis claimed to have never used alcohol or tobacco – perhaps this explains his athletic abilities and his longevity.
The story of the life and death of this amazing Ludington resident, first published in local Ludington newspapers, was picked up by many newspapers across Michigan and the United States. Versions of this story were published by the Detroit Free Press, Port Huron Times Herald, Grand Rapids Evening Press, Muskegon Daily Chronicle, Chippewa Falls (Wis.) Herald-Telegram and Topeka Kansas Weekly Capital among countless others. The story was even translated into German and published in the Westliche Post in St. Louis, Missouri.
The MCHS archives also contain many family histories. One of those provides significant additional details about Louis Rock and his family with some of those facts contradicting the newspaper accounts. For example, some of the family history information indicates Louis was born in 1810 making him “only” 91 years old when he died. In addition, the incident at Yosemite is sometimes referred to as happening at Yellowstone in family records.
The story of “Old Man Rock” may well be like the quote from the John Wayne/James Stewart movie The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”