Rep. Jack O'Malley watched and listened Wednesday night to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State Address in Lansing with colleagues, and he was left with an impression that Whitmer gave a "very safe speech."
Whitmer delivered her address virtually for the second straight year because of COVID-19. O'Malley said he was struck that the disease wasn't mentioned at the watch party he attended.
In fact, the Republican from Lake Ann representing the 101st District that includes all of Mason County would have rather been a part of the pageantry that is the address on the floor of the Michigan House of Representatives.
"There were some comments as she was speaking — none of them terrible. It was kind of like a football game where you're yelling out at the TV. I do miss (not being in the chamber)," he said. "The first two state of the stats were in the chamber. There is something that by doing that reminds everybody that we're doing a very special thing. With the sergeant-at-arms in and announcing the justices of the supreme court. There is a formality.
"Hopefully, whoever is governor next year will bring it back in the chamber."
O'Malley said he thought the speech was a bit short, and heard some commentators believe the reason was the lack of applauses that typically go with such an address.
"Overall, I think it was a very safe speech which is partly because of the fact that there are some people who are still really mad at her. She doesn't win over those who already like her, she needs to win over some of those who are in the middle," he said.
O'Malley said there's some common ground with the administration when it comes to the proposed tax cuts, including to the pension tax and to the earned income tax credit. O'Malley said, though, that the pension tax affects only public retirees and not all retirees. There could be negotiations to affect more people's retirements.
"I think she could have gone further," O'Malley said of the proposed cuts.
One area that was mentioned by Whitmer in her speech was the expansion of childcare. Access to childcare was expanded through work by the legislature and the administration, Whitmer highlighted. O'Malley was appreciative.
"That was an area where she and I are in lockstep," he said. "I have been working with her and her office to move that forward. People get mad when we work with the other side, and I have a lot of criticisms. But 56 (representatives) and 21 (senators) and one (governor) all agree on that. There's more to do, and we've got to these bills to her desk."
Whitmer spoke of the bipartisanship that accomplished much in the previous handful of months. O'Malley said that relationship hasn't always been that way in the past three years.
"For the first two and a half, maybe three years, there has not been a lot of bipartisanship," he said. "When I would reach out to a department, they were instructed not to respond. That's all history. Let's move forward. Let's work together. We've got some budget agreements (already). Yes, the question is I think she is trying to move more to the center because she has an election. There's still a lot of things to do."
O'Malley said that because of the length of the speech, there were some things he thought she could have mentioned such as issues affecting rural areas such as the 101st district.
"What about northern Michigan? What about the water? We have a couple of communities that are dealing with potential lead issues," he said. "I'm not asking her to spend 10 minutes on it. Another interesting thing was there was no discussion or anything about COVID-19."