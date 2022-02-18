Jack O’Malley discussed a variety of topics during his coffee hour at the Ludington Municipal Building Friday morning, from high-speed internet to elections to unemployment.
The lion’s share of the hour, though, dwelled on elections.
One of the members of the six-member audience read aloud a proposal to that would limit only U.S. citizens to vote in elections and picture identification was required to vote. The proposal would amend the state’s constitution and amend what was passed in 2018.
“I think if we talk about Proposal 3 (in 2018), it allowed same-day voting. It allowed no excuse absentee ballots. The people of State of Michigan voted that in. When I was out knocking on doors, Republicans loved it,” O’Malley said in response.
O’Malley described Secretary of State’s Jocelyn Benson’s move to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications as sewing confusion, and he said the state legislature is working on solutions. One solution the legislature is working on is requiring identification to vote. O’Malley said most Michigan citizens have a license or photo identification, and producing identification shouldn’t be an issue.
“Our bill says you have to have a photo ID, and if you don’t have one, we’ll pay for it,” he said.
In Michigan, voters need to show identification or they can sign a waiver affidavit in case they don’t have identification. O’Malley said the bill under consideration removes the affidavit.
“We would allow provisional ballots. You would come back with your ID and your ballot will count,” he said. “I don’t think getting a photo ID, I don’t think it’s that hard.”
The 2020 election was alluded to, including the events surrounding TCF Center in Detroit where the ballots in that city were counted. O’Malley, though, encouraged people to look toward the 2022 election and not dwell on the past one.
“When I was out knocking doors, I went to a Republican to talk and they (asked) if I was for (former President Donald) Trump, and I said I was. They would say get out of here. They were all for his policies but not his personality. The didn’t vote for him. There were Republicans that did not vote for him…
“That’s why we need to get it done on election day.”
As for the allegations that surrounded TCF Center, O’Malley said there needs to be more and better poll workers and poll worker training. He would like for badges to be assigned to election workers and challengers.
“We need to move forward with smart legislation,” he said.
O’Malley was commended for his work on the oversight of the unemployment agency. One member of the audience, though, described the issues he’s endured as a seasonal worker the past two winters. O’Malley has advocated on behalf of the audience member, and he said labeled some of the actions of unemployment was from inept leadership and poor enforcement.
Ed Miller of Custer raised the issue of high-speed internet. The member of the Mason County Eastern Board of Education described the challenges he understands from the perspective of education.
“Each county has its own challenges because of terrain and population base,” O’Malley said. “The number is $34-36 millions and that is just for Mason County. Each one of those counties has a different issue. And is a tower better than (coaxial cable). Internet is now basic like electricity was 100 years ago. You can only move so fast because of the expense.”