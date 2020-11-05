Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, won a second term as the 101st Dist. State Representative on Tuesday, beating Democratic challenger Beth McGill-Rizer of Ludington.
O’Malley won the district with 11,068 votes to McGill-Rizer’s 5,977, according to unofficial results.
He first won the seat in 2018, and he said he’s ecstatic about being able to continue for another term.
“I was confident I was going to win, but by 61 percent... that proves to me the people of the district agree with what I’m trying to do and what I’ve done to represent them,” he said during a phone interview Wednesday.
The morning after the “big victory” he was pulling yard signs, he said.
Campaigning went well for O’Malley, and he did knock on doors. He said the key was to be “smart” by doing what people were comfortable with in light of the pandemic — whether it be handshaking, fist-bumping or elbow-tapping.
“I knocked on doors, but I did it respectfully,” he said. “I wore a mask and met people where they were.”
The majority of people were receptive, and that kind of campaigning makes a difference, he said.
“If you don’t tell them that you want their vote, it’s hard to get it. I think that’s one reason why I got as many votes as I did,” O’Malley said.
Next he will be heading back to Lansing to meet the new representatives.
“We’ll meet out new colleagues and incoming freshmen,” he said. “Then... we have COVID recovery, both health and economic, that we have to work on. We have to continue trying to work with the governor.”
Because the State House maintained a Republican majority, he hopes to continue serving as the Transportation Committee chairperson.
“I’ve been working hard and I’m going to continue working hard,” he said.
McGill-Rizer told the Daily News her outlook was positive as she traveled the district retrieving yard signs on Wednesday.
She said she was proud of her campaign and her decision to not go door-to-door, though she acknowledged that the inability to make connections with new voters hindered her campaign.
“I think it was a huge impact. My opponent chose to do that, but being a retired healthcare worker, nope — not going to happen,” she said. “I wasn’t going to put my team at risk, put myself at risk or my constituents at risk.”
Her primarily digital campaign was successful in reaching target audiences, but the end result was “preaching to the choir.”
“What you want to do is reach out to people, and I wasn’t able to do that,” she said. “It made a difference.”
McGill-Rizer said she also struggled with preconceptions and misinformation about her purpose, and the purpose of the Democratic Party.
“So many people perceive Democrats as wanting to take away (people’s) guns. I don’t want to do that; I have guns of my own. I don’t know where that came from,” she said. “So battling misinformation — I’d even say disinformation — was a contributing factor.”
McGill-Rizer said she hopes to see O’Malley “get serious” about the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the election.
“Our cases are (increasing). If we do not mitigate things, and if we do not take proper precautions… out healthcare system’s going to get overwhelmed. It’s already overwhelmed,” she said.
She plans to remain active in local politics, and she said she’ll be attending O’Malley’s coffee hours and making her voice heard.
“I won’t quit standing up for people just because I don’t have ‘representative’ in front of my name,” she said. “I’ll still be around.”
McGill-Rizer thanked the volunteers that worked on her campaign, as well as the Democratic Party and the unions for their support.