SCOTTVILLE — Scott Hallberg walked outside of the Mason County Road Commission building Thursday morning and got into his snowplow where he headed toward Riverton Township to clear the nearly 200 lane miles of roads of snow.
Hallberg has been with the MCRC for eight years and said that his favorite season is the snow-plowing season.
“I am like the three year-old with a little Tonka truck in the sand box,” he said.
Hallberg said he enjoys plowing the snow, being out in the snow and seeing the snow roll off the plow.
Thursday the plan was to widen the roads and scrape the hard pack off of the roads. Hallberg said he was fortunate that on his route he works with conjunction with two graders who were responsible for the scraping.
Hallberg said once a lane is scraped, he will go back with his plow and put down sand.
In Riverton, the main roads are Chauvez, Stiles, Anthony and Hawley roads and those are the roads that are plowed first, according to Hallberg.
“Those are my priority,” he said. “After those roads are plowed we start clearing the secondary roads.”
Hallberg said on a typical day, it can take him the entire eight hour shift to plow the Riverton route one time.
It took Hallberg about two years to really get to know all of the little nuances of his route.
“It takes a couple of years to get to learn where everything is located,” he said.
On Thursday, that was on display as he plowed along Kinney Road staying a little further from the people’s property lines, knowing that the yards are closer to the road and not wanting to dig up their yards. There are other times that home owners along the route put out guide sticks hoping the plow doesn’t damage their yards.
Hallberg said in the winter, if there is a lot of snow, all bets are off because the road commission has to move that snow and get it out of the way.
While clearing snow along the roads of Riverton, Hallberg was making slight adjustments to the levers on the plow that control the plow’s height and angles.
“You are always adjusting the controls on the plow truck,” he said.
Hallberg preaches patience from drivers out on the road.
“If you come up to a corner and you are following a plow, if that plow goes around the corner and stops, they have stopped for a reason,” he said. “They will back up through the intersection to go back to plow the other side of that road.”
Hallberg said drivers will come up and crowd the intersection. If they drive around, they could be pulling out into oncoming traffic. That is one of Hallberg’s biggest fears.
“I dread that day, and I hope I never see it,” he said.
Hallberg has a message for all of those homeowners who get upset with plow drivers that fill in the end of the driveways with snow when plowing.
“A lot of time, you do not stop. You are pushing snow, and you have to be in continual motion to do that,” he said. “It happens to my driveway as well.”
Hallberg said the plowing crew can get called out at any time.
“If snowing at night, dispatch will call four of five guys in at 2:30 (a.m.) to open all of the state trunklines. They are usually done by 7 a.m.,” he said.
At seven, the rest of the crew comes in and plow their routes. Some of those drivers can work a double shift at times, being called in at 2:30 in the morning or staying after the 3 p.m., according to Hallberg.
“You might stay four hours or you might stay 14 hours,” he said.
Mason County Road Commission Director Mary Samuels said Mason County has approximately 1,770 lane miles to clear.
She also reminds people to check out the new virtual Snow Paths map which allows for people to views the latest updates on where the plows have been throughout the county and the time the roads were last plowed.