A crew from Coast Guard Station Manistee checked on a personal fishing boat in the Ludington harbor Wednesday night at dusk the North Breakwater Light. Coast Guard Station Ludington is expected to open for the season later this month, according to personnel at Station Manistee. Station Ludington in now operated as a (small) seasonal station. Its missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, homeland security, and ice rescue in Lake Michigan. The station’s primary area of responsibility stretches from Big Sable Point to Stoney Lake, and provides coverage for an operational area of approximate 35 nautical miles of coastline encompassing 1,050 square miles, according to the Coast Guard.
Steve Begnoche photos