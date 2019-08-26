AMBER TWP. — Two men were apprehended by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and a woman is still at-large in connection to a series of thefts from Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot and citizens, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Deputies responded to a complaint of a stolen license plate complaint at 10:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of west U.S. 10. The victim returned from Walmart and noticed the license plate missing from the vehicle, according to the release. Deputies reviewed footage from Walmart and identified two people, a man and a woman, allegedly stealing numerous items from the store, according to the release.
A 43-year-old Holland male was arrested for larceny, obstructing and receiving and concealing stolen property, and a 33-year-old Muskegon male was arrested for a felony sex offender registry warrant from the Fruitport Police Department at 2:14 p.m. Saturday, according to a Mason County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The Muskegon man was a passenger in the vehicle the Holland man was driving when they were apprehended.
A 29-year old female was suspected from California fled the scene and has not been arrested, according to Cole.
According to the report, deputies recovered more than 50 items of suspected stolen property. Items included electronics, power tools, fishing equipment, clothing and a stolen vehicle registration. There was $1,200 of recovered property from Lowe’s and $250 from Home Depot.
“We tracked the bar codes on the boxes,” Cole said.
The report will be forwarded to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible additional charges.
The Holland man is lodged in the Mason County Jail and the Muskegon man was taken to the Muskegon County Jail.