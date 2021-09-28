Two communities. Two United Methodist churches. Two congregations. Two pastors. One couple.
That’s how it adds up for the Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox and her husband the Rev. Vaughn Thurston-Cox in new positions respectively that began in July.
She is pastor at the United Methodist Church of Ludington. He is pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater.
While each writes separate sermons a few feet from one another on Thursdays in the Centenary parsonage in Pentwater they call home, and converse with one another on those sermons as a resource, each preaches from her or his own heart leading congregations that, like the communities they’re located in, are unique and distinct.
“Our sermons will also be impacted by the people we are preaching them to, and man, I wouldn’t be the preacher I am or the pastor I am, if it weren’t for my lay people. They’re the ones who taught me how to be a pastor,” Hillary said. “We become keepers of the stories of the people in our congregations. There are times I will reference some of the people served 20 years ago in sermons still because their faith was so powerful and beautiful. That’s a pretty special gift to get to shepherd something like that.”
They are getting to know their communities.
“I’m enjoying it,” Hillary says. “I love that I can work really hard during the day, but then at the end of the day, put that all aside and go to the beach or take our dog for a walk through the community. We didn’t have that where we lived before, we were in the middle of a cornfield. So, it’s a different kind of community, people have been so wonderful and welcoming.”
“Pentwater is a beautiful place, and we have all the resources that are in Ludington,” Vaughn observes.
They come from different faith backgrounds. His was Methodist with a strain of Lutheranism more sacramental in approach; hers was third generation Free Methodist, a more fundamental and evangelical practice with Pentecostal influence having less emphasis on sacraments she loves.
“I had a hunger for the bread and juice and that kind of experience while growing up,” Hillary said. “We always need that communion. The joy of serving communion and looking people in the eyes and knowing they are being fed by God is so wonderful. Getting to experience things like All-Saints Day that I never grew up with. Knowing now that I have lost a mom to cancer how important that date is to me when we honor people who went on before us and light candles in their memories, and we hold them in our hearts. That one day a year becomes so important and life-giving to me. When you come to that table on All Saints Day, the communion is the place where we meet the past, present and future all together. The people who have gone on before us, they’re at the table with us and the people who have yet to come will join us at that table. It’s a pretty spiritual place to be.”
Attending church with siblings including a twin sister is among Vaughn’s earliest memories.
“Those early faith experiences are always with you and probably flavor some of the differences in approaches,” he said.
Any theological disagreement is approached with mutual respect.
“If I didn’t believe my wife loved the Lord and applied her mind, I would never have married her,” Vaughn said. “She’s a brilliant human being. I’m biased, I know that.”
“We’re very different from each other so we approach things differently,” Hillary said. “We know that. I’m more of an extrovert, he’s more of an introvert. I am so super-relational it’s probably exhausting to Vaughn sometimes because I could just have people, people, people all day long. He can do people for a time then he needs to retreat and read and have his quiet.”
They’ve been busy, too, with their 7-year-old daughter Gracie and welcoming an exchange student from Norway, Maren, into their home with their small terrier Mac even as they get to know their new congregations and communities.
“I’m looking forward to be completely unpacked, which I don’t know when that will be, so we can actually get out there and explore more, too,” Hillary said.
Methodist pastors move about, Vaughn said. “Having been in various places we meet amazing human beings. Appointments are like arranged marriages, some work ,some don’t. No matter where we serve, we meet amazing people.”
Hillary grew up in Stanwood, near Big Rapids.
“I felt called to ministry when 14 years old. The church that I grew up in didn’t quite know what to do with woman in ministry. They had been ordaining them for a while, but then they never gave them churches or really small churches. I had excellent education.”
She attended a Wesleyan School in Indiana where “amazing professors” advised her to get a master’s degree. At graduate school in Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky, she met Vaughn through a carpool commuting between Michigan and school. Eventually only the two of them remained in the carpool, giving them time to talk. Vaughn said his best day of seminary was on his birthday when Hillary’s then-boyfriend broke up with her.
In time, the car-pooling couple married.
She began working in Evart as an associate pastor doing youth ministry among other roles as Vaughn finished his degree.
“I kept feeling I needed to do more of the leading of the church, but it’s hard as an associate pastor because you don’t get those responsibilities,” Hillary said.
They served churches near Leroy — he as pastor and she as youth director — served a year at an Indiana church that she said wasn’t ready to have a female pastor and resisted her. “That was really hard,” she said.
They returned to Michigan where Vaughn pastored a church while Hillary took a break from pastoring and instead became a specials teacher in a kindergarten center in Big Rapids schools while thinking about her calling.
“During that time mom was diagnosed with brain cancer. So, I took time off from any kind of work — I was still working though because I was caring for my mom as her caregiver,” she said. “My mom was young when she got her cancer. It was terminal.”
Meanwhile, Vaughn also explored his call, and was asked to join the staff at the Wesley Foundation at Ferris State, a campus ministry.
After Hillary’s mother died, the couple was called to the Petoskey area where Vaughn pastored two churches. Hillary worked at an after-school program at the local hospital before becoming program director at Lake Louise Camp, a nearby Methodist camp.
“I loved it. I got to do ministry and with kids in nature.”
One Sunday morning, two United Methodist ministers who heard her preach at chapel, said to her, “we think you’re doing a great job here at the camp, but why aren’t you preaching, why aren’t you in a local church?”
Soon after, the district superintendent called and asked if she would consider again pastoring a church. “So, then Vaughn and I had four churches in the Petoskey area between us.” They also were in the process of adopting and Gracie arrived. “So, we had four churches and a newborn.”
She remembers with fondness. “People were kind and loving to this new baby we brought. … They were great people.”
Next the couple was reappointed to Lansing area, where they served for five years before coming to west Michigan.
“I served Wacousta Community Church, a little rural church outside of Lansing and they embraced my gifts. They had had women pastors for years, so I didn’t have to spend time and energy fighting with them about women being in ministry. They just said ‘you are here and have gifts, let’s go.’ And that’s what we did. We got to see great growth, new families and outreach to the community in awesome ways,” Hillary said.
The call to come to Ludington and Pentwater surprised them.
“It’s a larger church than what I served in in the past,” Hillary said, “but every time I met with people and talked about the things I cared about and the experiences I’ve had and the gifts of the church, we just felt like it would be where God wants us to be. So, I’m happy about serving and real excited about all the things that are going to happen together.
Vaughn moved around as a youth because his dad worked as metallurgic engineer for defense contractors during the Cold War. Born in Michigan, his family also lived at times in Ohio, Florida, North Dakota and Alabama as well. He graduated from Zeeland, and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Grand Valley State University and remains a fan of “The Lord of the Rings,” the Harry Potter books and the television series “Dr. Who.”
“There is no question where I wanted to go to seminary, my pastor went to Asbury, so that I went to Asbury,” he said.
“A lot of our life right now revolves around family,” he said. “A lot of our free time is family time.”
Being movie fans, they transformed the Pentwater parsonage’s basement into a theater and set aside Friday evenings as family movie night with popcorn — a practice started during COVID at their last home. Gracie is a first-grade student and Maren a senior in Pentwater Public Schools.
They also love live theater and musical theater and have tickets to shows at the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee, noting they missed live shows during COVID restrictions.
Travel is another interest COVID tamped down, except for mini-day trips.
“The cool part about hosting exchange students, and this is our second through a school year, is that we always wanted to be world travelers yet are on pastors’ budgets,” Hillary said. “So, when you take in a foreign exchange student, it’s really cool. You have the world come to you. Maren has been so wonderful for our family.”
A trip to the Holy Land three years ago brought the Bible to life for her and changed her life. She recalls a boat ride with hymns playing on the Sea of Galilee.
“There were 50 of us pastors from all over the United States from every single denomination and we sat on that boat, and we sang those songs, and we read all the Scriptures of Jesus on the Sea of Galilee together and I thought, ‘wow, this is my early viewing of heaven, right here.’ It was like the trailer you would show for a movie.”
Vaughn now is preparing for a trip to the Holy Land.
Other journeys matter, too.
“We all take our spiritual journeys,” Vaughn said, “and as I have continued to grow older, the more deeply I understand that life with God together is really just about love of God and neighbor. That’s what I want for my community here at Centenary and I think that’s what Hillary wants for her community at Ludington. I think that United Methodist Church, and I know we are going through a difficult period in our history, I think that it is a great tradition to live that out in.”
VISIONS
“I’ve been astounded by the depth of the people here in this community,” Vaughn said.
Educators, school administrators, people in the medical field, business leaders and even a bishop are among the many who worship at Centenary.
“There’s a real depth of skill and experience you don’t often find in small rural country churches. I’m really looking forward to being with these people and seeing how we can become God with skin on together with all of these experiences, skill sets and passions.”
At Ludington UMC Hillary said, “I’m really excited about the elementary school going up across from the church and ways we can be in ministry to the children and families in our community. With my education background, just my love for kids and families, I’m excited about how our relationships with children and the families and the teachers and staff can grow, not only in our church, but in outreach to the community because a church exists in a community to build it up, to be encouragers and to help the community be the best it can be.”
An after-school program or after-school tutoring are among ideas being explored, she said. “We have a wonderful space that could be a day care or a preschool for the community and we are going to do a lot of intentional efforts to reach out and see if we can fill up that space.
“I also just absolutely love the people of the church,” she continued. “There are generations of love and experience in that church that really touch my heart. As much as I love youth and children, I also think that a church is not the church without every generation represented in it. So, if my church doesn’t have a crying baby in it, or if my church doesn’t have a saint who has been there their whole life, I think the church misses something on either end of that spectrum.”
COVID has changed how churches operate, she said.
“Online presence is here to stay for every church. That is going to be the norm going forward. We are a mobile society, and that means that we are not necessarily, every Sunday, showing up at church. Some people are that way, live that way and whose lifestyle is that way, but not everyone, so we are going have to make a strong online presence. And everything we put out needs to be compelling and well done. So that is going to be part of it. Another part of it is to be connecting the people who are online with people who are in-person in meaningful ways. What that looks like can be a lot of ways.”
“If COVID has taught us anything, it is that we need to be flexible about everything in our lives” she said.
After having faced repeated resistance in some previous appointments, Hillary chooses to “be relentlessly constructive” in focusing on what can be done.
Both Hillary and Vaughn are children of lay people who loved church, took their children to church, read the Bible at home and who were involved in the church. That taught them how to be good Christians and “be respectful of the gifts and the time volunteers give to the church,” she said.
She wants to see all types of people in the church including those who some might say “I can’t believe they leave them in here. If that is what they say about my church, I will be doing my job as a pastor,” Hillary said. “I’m happy to be here. If people are looking for a church, come as you are. When we say come as you are, we mean it here. That’s a special place.”