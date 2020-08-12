HAMLIN TOWNSHIP — First responders went to the scene of a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon where the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital at the intersection of Lincoln and Dewey roads in Hamlin Township.
The Hamlin Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hamlin Township Fire Chief Steve Vandervest said a pickup truck heading northbound on Lincoln Road when it was struck in the front passenger side as it was going through the intersection by an SUV.
Vandervest the Ludington Jaws of Life were needed to extract a passenger in the truck. The passenger was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS. The drivers of each vehicle were treated at the scene.
The Michigan State Police investigated the accident, Vandervest said, and the sheriff's deputies were there to assist.
Vandervest said his department was on the scene for a little less than two hours.