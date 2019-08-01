UPDATE: The Mason County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release that the victim was a 51-year-old Scottville man.
AMBER TWP. — Emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash involving a semi truck and a three-wheel bike at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole told the Daily News at the scene that a person was killed after flipping a bicycle into the side of a semi truck.
The individual on the bike was riding westbound on U.S. 10 near the entrance to Urka Auto Center, according to Cole. The collision occurred when the semi was pulling into Urka’s.
“We had an individual on a pedal bicycle, and when he came off the … paved shoulder of the road (U.S. 10) ... he hit the curbing, and it pitched him up and into the side of the truck,” Cole said. “He was killed instantly.”
Cole said the truck was not speeding, and that it was actually slowing down at the time of the crash to make the turn, into the auto center.
“The truck driver is compliant and has been cooperative with everything so far, but as of right now speed or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.”
U.S. 10 from Brye Road to Dennis Road was closed as authorities responded to the scene, and traffic was directed to detour routes in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
