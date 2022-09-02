It took a little longer than expected, but the last Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire of the season went off without a hitch on Thursday.
The event was originally scheduled to take place last week, but weather conditions led to a postponement.
When revelers gathered at Stearns Park beach to make up the date, the sun was still shining and the crowd was in high spirits, enjoying live music and luxuriating next to Lake Michigan.
Retrovibe performed beachside while firefighters monitored the glowing bonfire. The group played a selection of favorites by Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, Jackson Browne, the Guess Who and more.
The bonfire served as an early farewell to summer ahead of the Labor Day holiday.