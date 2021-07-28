BALDWIN — One man was injured and another arrested Monday following an altercation on Lynch Drive in Lake County’s Webber Township.
Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin stated in a press release that a 44-year-old man was severely injured after allegedly being shot with a shotgun and suffering blunt-force trauma to the head. He was treated at the scene by deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and then transported by Life EMS to the Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The alleged assailant was a 42-year-old man, who now faces charges of assault. The incident began at 3:42 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home on Lynch Drive for the report of a suspicious man that had approached a juvenile female.
While deputies were looking for the man, another 911 call was received that the man was back in the area and that there was an altercation involving a gun occurring.
Prior to deputies getting to the home they were advised that shots had been fired.
The incident remains under investigation and persons who have any information about the incident are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (231) 745-2712.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Life EMS.