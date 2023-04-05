SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central saw its biggest crowd yet Wednesday during an event to give one last push to voters ahead of the district’s $31.5 million May 2 facilities bond proposal.
It was standing room-only in the high school library during the last community forum for the bond, and school officials were happy to see it after several previous low-turnout attempts to spread the word.
The goal for the last few weeks before the election is to spread information about the district’s needs in an effort to inspire voters to support the bond, which follows a failed May 2022 attempt to generate $33.6 million through a similar proposal.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount greeted attendees in a spot cherry-picked for the occasion — the high school library.
“You’re here purposefully,” Mount said, gesturing to the library ceiling, with its visible water damage and useless skylights dating back to the building’s initial 1957 design.
The high school is a prime focus of the bond proposal, which would put security improvements and upgrades to dated facilities at the top of the priority list.
Improvements include new entry ways, which would direct all visitors to the office without giving them instant access to the rest of the building. Mount said security continues to be a pressing concern for educators nationwide.
Security was upgraded during the district’s last bond in 2006, but he said that work is now out-of-date.
“A lot has happened since then. Just this last week, we know what happened in Nashville,” Mount said, referring to the most recent school shooting.
If the bond is approved, there would be a concerted effort on removing unnecessary glass from the buildings, which is also a weak point in terms of security, and it’s all over the high school, paneling the hallways above B and C hall.
“A bullet or even a fist can get through those things,” said high school principal Jeff Tuka.
Other infrastructure upgrades would include parking lot improvements to make pick-up easier, safer and more efficient. Now-obsolete computer labs would be repurposed too, and new drainage would be added to the district’s athletic fields.
Another key component of the bond is the construction of a performing arts center. That was a sticking point for some voters in May 2022, so that portion of the bond has been scaled back a bit this time around.
It’s still going to account for roughly $15 million of the funds the bond would generate, but educators are adamant about the fact that it’s something MCC needs.
Mount said the performing arts center is for more than just a theater, and that it will offer a space for band events, choir performances, drama classes, community events, fundraisers, movie nights and more.
Band director Caleb Schulz said his student count is rapidly increasing, and the bands are likely to outgrow their current facilities within the next few years. The performing arts center would offer a space for rehearsals, along with festivals, which MCC can’t currently host.
A.O. Carlson Gymnasium, the current facility for theater and band, is “not relevant” for 2023, according to Mount, and it pales in comparison to what most schools in MCC’s conference have.
“We need to compete. Our kids need to compete. Our kids are going (to other schools), scratching their heads, and saying, a lot of these schools have (an auditorium), but we don’t,” Mount said. “Well, we’re gonna.”
One attendee asked why the district didn’t opt to split the bond into two proposals, one for the auditorium and another for the building and security upgrades since the auditorium was a point of contention last time.
“I’m gonna tell ya, we struggled with that,” Mount said. “What happens a lot with those is that something becomes a sacrificial lamb. … If we don’t package this together, we’ll never have a performing arts center, and we need a performing arts center. Our students need a performing arts center.”
If approved, the bond would mean an increase of up to 1.6 mills, which means an additional $1.60 for every $1,000 of taxable value for property owners. The estimated annual average to retire the bond debt in time would be 3.42 mills.
Mount advised voters to visit the district’s website at www.mccbond.com to calculate the exact rate their taxes would go up based on the taxable value of their homes.
An advocacy team has been formed to help promote the bond, led by Kelli Stojic and Ryan Graham.
Stojic asked attendees to visit the Vote Yes for MCC Facebook page or the Yes for MCC Instagram page for more information.