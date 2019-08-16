The artwork of six members of the Alliance of Kalamazoo Artists will be featured in a one-night-only, pop-up exhibit this evening at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA).
The exhibit, which is free to the public, will be held in the art center’s main gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. — but only for tonight.
Pastel and other styles of paintings, photography, carpentry, ceramic pottery and more are expected to be featured.
The Kalamazoo-based artists include photographer Zachary Elmblad, woodworker Gerry Hess, ceramist Bob Morris and painters Cathy Germay, Ellen Nelson and Anna Barnhart. Most of the artists will also be present during the exhibit to talk about their artwork, said LACA Director Andy Skinner.
“They’re all very talented. ... Not that we don’t have good artists here, but it’s nice to bring artists from outside the area to be more involved with our art center and also to display their work to our membership and the community as well,” Skinner said, adding, “I believe all of the work will be for sale.”
