One person was critically injured and five others received less serious injuries following a vehicle crash in Newaygo County Wednesday evening, according to police.
In a release on Thursday from the Michigan State Police, it was stated that stated the critically injured person was driving an SUV during the incident.
That person was flown via AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, shortly after the crash took place at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver was reportedly in critical condition as of Thursday.
A preliminary investigation of the crash, which is being handled by troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police, indicates that the SUV, with five occupants, ran a stop sign while traveling south at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and West 24th Street in Dayton Township.
According to the release, police believe the SUV struck a passenger car traveling east with four occupants.
Three people were treated at Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont and released. The two others were treated at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon and released.
Additionally, an infant who was correctly fastened in a child safety seat was uninjured, according to the release.
It is not known at this time if the infant was riding in the SUV or the car that was struck.
At this time, Michigan State Police are not reporting the age, sex or township of residence for the driver or the other passengers who were treated.
The incident remains under investigation.
MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fremont Police Department, the Fremont and Hesperia fire departments and Life EMS.