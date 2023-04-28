submitted photos
Tony Budnick celebrated his 107th birthday with a specialty drink and a new outfit to commemorate the occasion on Thursday at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. The celebration was attended by many of Tony’s friends, family, staff and residents of the facility, and musician Charlie Cole and his Angels who performed at the party. Cake and refreshments were served to the delight of the crowd, and the musicians played “Happy Birthday” for Tony with guests joining them in song. Tony received birthday cards from across the United States, some containing stories from the senders and well wishes. After reading the cards and finishing the party, Tony expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful kindness of the senders and the guests in attendance of his celebration. When asked what his secret to a long-life was, Tony replied, “It just happened.”