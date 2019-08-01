The union of heavy machinery operating engineers that works for Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. went on strike Wednesday.
There were five striking union members holding picket signs outside of the Rieth-Riley manufacturing plant at 5621 W. First St. in Ludington Wednesday. They said that eight to 10 employees at the Ludington facility are on strike.
The union is Operating Engineers Local 324 (OE324), and the strike follows more than a year of negotiations to resolve a dispute regarding allegedly unfair labor practices by the employer, according to a union press release.
“Any operating engineers there are not working. They are on strike,” Dan McKernan, the union spokesperson, told the Daily News.
The Indiana-based company Rieth-Riley operates several construction crews in Michigan, as well as 13 facilities that produce asphalt for themselves and other contractors in the state. Rieth-Riley locations in West Michigan include Ludington, Manistee and Holland. The OE324 union members operate heavy machinery for Rieth-Riley, including road construction projects and at the asphalt producing facilities.
Due to the strike, there could be an impact on road construction projects throughout the state as asphalt supplies become limited.
Mason County Road Commission Managing Director Mary Samuels said the union strike will likely delay all of the road commission’s paving projects Rieth-Riley is contracted to complete this year.
“They do our paving jobs, so it depends on how long they’re on strike,” she said.
To read the full story, check out the print or buy an E-edition of Thursday's Ludington Daily News.